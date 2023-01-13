Mike Sabath Shares Unveils Brand New Single 'Who You Are'

Mike Sabath is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Who You Are" via Warner Records. Sabath's band, The Moongirls, makes its groovy introduction onto the scene with this song and accompanying music video. Sabath and The Moongirls hope that the track will empower everyone striving to be their truest, most honest selves in the new year.

Glossy neon keys set the tempo for the track, locking into an energetic disco groove. As funky guitars and a head-nodding beat take hold, Sabath infuses the verses with show-stopping dynamics before igniting an instantly hummable hook.

The accompanying video finds him joined by The Moongirls for a captivating performance channeling seventies spirit, shot like a classic television show against bright backdrops. The clip illuminates Sabath's star power from the first frame.

"Who You Are" arrives on the heels of "Being Human," which landed in December and is the first release from his forthcoming project set for later this year. The album is an honest time capsule of an uncompromising and formative period in the hitmaker's life.

It's time for the world to get to know Mike Sabath as the artist that he is and the artist that he will become.

Watch the new music video here:

About Mike Sabath:

Mike's first love was the drums, before discovering his obsession with recording and production through countless GarageBand experiments on his brother's laptop. In his teens, after relocating to Los Angeles, he went from crashing studio sessions to getting invitations to collaborate, and, within a few years, he was writing and recording with Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Meghan Trainor, and Camila Cabello's international smash "Don't Go Yet," to name a few. Recently, Mike produced RAYE & 070 Shake's "Escapism," which hit #1 in the UK and is currently #9 on the Billboard Global Chart.

Arising from the search of a sound that more accurately captured a new moment in his life, Being Human, an LP different from anything he has worked on before, was born. The album occupies an organic, lived-in soundspace that could find a home in almost any era of pop music. It is an honest time capsule of an uncompromising and formative period in Sabath's life. Being Human skates across emotions and moments in Sabath's life, careening toward the larger truth that we are all in love with each other, whether we realize it or not.