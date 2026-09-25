Miguel Bueno and ONIKX Release UN VIAJE Romantic Afrobeat Single
The single was produced by Sherman and Fine, with a music video shot on a boat in Colombia.
Miguel Bueno has joined forces with producer and artist ONIKX for 'Un Viaje,' a new romantic Afrobeat single that captures the feeling of being completely captivated by someone.
The song explores that moment when someone begins to take over your thoughts—when a single glance is enough to make your heart race, spark your imagination, and make you feel as if you have been transported somewhere else. With its fresh, romantic sound, 'Un Viaje' continues Miguel's exploration of Afrobeat while incorporating ONIKX's musical vision.
The track was produced by Danilo Jiménez Guarin 'SHERMAN' and David Sebastian Ordoñez Quintero 'FINE,' with SHERMAN also handling mixing and mastering.
'Un Viaje' is accompanied by a music video filmed in Guatapé, Colombia, featuring Miguel Bueno and ONIKX performing aboard a boat surrounded by the region's water and natural landscape. Its warm, organic aesthetic complements the song's romantic and refreshing feel.
The release also arrives at a time of continued international growth for Miguel Bueno, who is expanding his reach after connecting with audiences in Colombia and Spain while building new ties with markets including Argentina and the Southern Cone.
'Un Viaje' is available on all digital platforms.
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