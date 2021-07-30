Mickey Guyton Releases Album Title Track 'REMEMBER HER NAME'

Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton released the title track today from her album, Remember Her Name. The song written by Guyton, Parker Welling, Black Hubbard and Jarrod Ingram and produced by Karen Kosowski is an anthem about finding strength through hard times.

Remember the fire Remember her face She felt the storm and danced out in the pouring a rain Remember her laughing Through all the pain Remember the girl that didn't let anything get in her way Remember her name

"'Remember Her Name' is a song for anyone who has ever felt less than, forgotten or up against impossible obstacles," shares Guyton. "I hope this song is a reminder of the importance of self-worth and the power of persistence and perseverance."

Mickey is coming off an incredible year that saw her co-hosting the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in April with labelmate Keith Urban, a historic performance and nomination for "Black Like Me" on the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in March and "Black Like Me" being named a Top 5 song of 2020 (all genre) by NPR and Associated Press.

On July 28, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts premiered on Disney+ including an episode featuring Mickey, Jamie Lee Curtis and Billie Jean King. Mickey was also recently featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Ebony, Elle, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, The New York Times, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Rolling Stone, Today Show, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, Vogue, Washington Post and many more.