Michael Robinson Releases New Single HOLDING ONTO LIGHTNING

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Bay Area musician Michael Robinson has released his new single 'Holding Onto Lightning.' Released via Lightning Soundworks, the new single is an upbeat mix of active rock, roots rock, and electric blues.

Anchoring the album with hard-driving guitars, a punchy saxophone intro, and a vocal that captures the thrill of chasing something powerful before it slips away, 'Holding Onto Lightning' is now available on digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Michael Robinson is finally setting out to make the music he's wanted to for the last 35 years. 'Holding Onto Lightning' showcases Robinson's arranging skills, with parts for guitar, saxophone, percussion, and backing vocals that give the songs major depth and character. Sonically, the song combines the blazing sax of early Bruce Springsteen with the primal energy of Rival Sons.

Michael Robinson explains the title track and album in further detail:

'Holding Onto Lightning works on two levels. In the title song, it's about trying to hold onto love when you know how powerful, unpredictable and fleeting it can be. You can feel the electricity, but you can't really control it. For me, it also became a metaphor for the album itself. Music had been such a huge part of my life, and then I walked away from making it for 16 years. When I returned, that spark was still there. If anything, it burned brighter.'

Michael Robinson Bio

Michael Robinson thought he was done with music. Turns out music wasn't done with him.

Sixteen years ago, Robinson stepped away from the stage after a run that saw him barnstorming Northern California clubs, playing more than a hundred live shows and getting media profiles across the region.

Then he turned his attention to another passion — painting. The shift paid off. Bay Area media soon called him 'a rising star of California's contemporary art scene,' and Robinson built a serious visual art career.

But music never really left.

In fact, it was embedded in his art. The titles and inscriptions on many of Robinson's paintings draw directly from rock music, referencing artists like Bowie, Hendrix, U2, Rival Sons, Disturbed, and Highly Suspect. Over time it became clear that the same creative voice driving his visual work had always been rooted in music.

Michael delivers modern rock with deep roots DNA. It reflects his experience fronting roots and alt rock bands. His music is built on strong grooves, big hooks, sharp storytelling, and richly layered performances by a cast of exceptional players. His newest single 'Holding Onto Lightning' only begins the journey for Michael Robinson, and he hopes listeners will ride along with him.







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