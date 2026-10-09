Lurleen Ladd to Launch RECLAMATION Album at Assembly Hall
The album launch will feature performances by Jackie Venson, Sara Hickman and Suzanna Choffel at Assembly Hall in Austin.
Austin singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Lurleen Ladd will celebrate the release of her fourth album, Reclamation, with a live album launch on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 7–10 p.m. at Assembly Hall, 1121 E. 7th Street in Austin, Texas. Tickets are available online here.
More than a collection of covers, Reclamation is Ladd's bold reclamation of her voice, purpose and dreams. The album takes on some of the most iconic songs of the 1980s—including music by Bruce Springsteen, Rick Springfield, Duran Duran, INXS, Dire Straits, Pat Benatar, Huey Lewis & the News and Robert Palmer—and gives them new meaning through the lens of a woman who is no longer waiting for permission to take up space.
At the heart of Reclamation is transformation: familiar songs become deeply personal stories about identity, possibility and the courage to return to the dreams that never really left.
Ladd brought together two accomplished musicians to help shape that vision: acclaimed pianist and producer Eddy Hobizal, known for his work with Christopher Cross, Sara Hickman, Shawn Colvin and Patty Griffin, and internationally renowned guitarist David Pulkingham, whose credits include Robert Plant and Patty Griffin. Together, they reimagined these beloved '80s classics with a sound that is both nostalgic and entirely Lurleen's own.
For the October 10 launch, Ladd will be joined onstage by Alice Spencer on background vocals; David Pulkingham and Kevin McKinney on electric guitars; Eddy Hobizal on keyboards; Chris Maresh on bass; and Kyle Thompson on drums. The evening will also feature special guest performances by acclaimed blues guitarist Jackie Venson, multiple award-winning singer/songwriter Sara Hickman, and nationally acclaimed award-winning singer/songwriter Suzanna Choffel as well as the Arlyn Studios Singers and the Saint James Church Choir.
The artwork for the Reclamation album cover was created by world-renowned New York-based artist Ashley Longshore, whose collectors include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Eli Manning, Pink, Salma Hayek, Diane Von Furstenberg and Penélope Cruz. Her original painting for the album cover will be on display at Ladd's album release show.
And because Reclamation is ultimately about looking back in order to move forward, audience members are invited to bring a favorite photo of themselves from the '80s for the evening's 'Reclamation Wall.' It's a chance to celebrate the people we were, the dreams we carried—and everything we've become since.
Event Details
Saturday, October 10, 2026, 7–10 p.m.
Assembly Hall, 1121 E. 7th Street, Austin, Texas
Tickets: available online here
For more information, upcoming releases, tour dates and updates, visit LurleenLadd.com.
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