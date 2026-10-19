Photos: BON JOVI to Play Australian Stadium Dates in March 2027

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BON JOVI, the GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, has announced their global FOREVER TOUR will play Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday 4 March and Sydney's Accor Stadium on Thursday 11 March, 2027.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm in Sydney and 1pm in Melbourne on Friday 23 October 2026. A Bon Jovi Fan Presale starts at 12pm in Sydney and 1pm in Melbourne on Tuesday October 20, available at bonjovi.com. A PayPal First Access Presale starts at 12pm in Sydney and 1pm in Melbourne on Wednesday 21 October via tegpartners.com.au/paypal. A PayPal account is required to purchase.

The Australian dates mark Bon Jovi's first Australian tour in more than eight years, following their hugely successful 2018 stadium tour, when the band performed to more than 159,000 fans across the country.

In July 2026, the band launched their highly anticipated FOREVER TOUR, celebrating their album FOREVER, with a massive nine-show residency at New York's Madison Square Garden, before taking the tour to some of the world's most iconic stadiums, including 3 sold out nights at London's Wembley Stadium plus sold out stadium shows in Edinburgh and Dublin. The band's return to the stage has seen Bon Jovi thrill audiences across the US and UK, earning rave reviews and marking their return to live touring.

'The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years,' said Jon Bon Jovi. 'From Madison Square Garden to Scotland, Ireland, and England, the energy and joy we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To look out and see thousands of faces singing along with us, night after night, is something we'll never take for granted. We're grateful for every one of you, and now we're taking that celebration around the world in 2027, with more cities, more countries, and a whole lot more nights to remember. We can't wait to see you out there!'

The band released their latest studio album FOREVER (Legendary Edition) last year, a star-studded collaboration album featuring reimagined takes on the band's latest songs from their FOREVER album with some of the biggest names in music, featuring a diverse array of artists including Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne and more.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than five decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalogue of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

Tour Dates

Melbourne - Marvel Stadium - Thursday 4 March 2027

Sydney - Accor Stadium - Thursday 11 March 2027































































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