Michael Buble Releases New Version of 'White Christmas'

The reigning king of Christmas, Michael Bublé, unwraps a brand new version of "White Christmas" just in time for the holidays. To get in the spirit, "White Christmas" (Reprise/Warner Records) is accompanied by a swingin' Rankin/Bass styled animated video.

Watch the video below!

"This new rendition of 'White Christmas' is a wonderful present from Michael to his fans," said Tom Corson, co-chairman and COO, Warner Records. "Michael is a musical treasure and nothing signals the coming of the holidays more than his signature sound and these timeless songs."

Bublé's quintessential holiday album, Christmas, spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its original release in December, 2011 and continues to reach new heights. Last year alone, Christmas accumulated 1 billion streams, is now over 4 billion streams to date, and will soon hit 10 million albums sold. It's the most listened to Christmas album in the world, and is by far the biggest holiday album of the decade.

Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career, has had numerous No. 1 singles, performed hundreds of sold-out shows to millions of fans, hosted seven NBC TV specials, and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards as a performer and songwriter. The multi-platinum and multi-Grammy Award winning artist is currently performing to sold-out crowds on a global tour in support of his chart-topping album ️ (love), released last November.





Related Articles View More Music Stories