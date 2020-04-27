Metal Hall Of Fame To Add New Voting Categories

The Metal Hall of Fame today announced it has included the additional sub-genres of Heavy Metal and Hard Rock music into its voting categories. The fan vote, an extremely crucial part of the band/artist Induction process into the Metal Hall of Fame, is open on a year round basis. The voting form can be found at www.themetalhalloffame.org.



The additional sub-genre voting categories are:

Hard Rock Metal

Progressive Metal

Thrash/Speed Metal

Black Metal

Death Metal

Doom Metal

Power Metal

Industrial Metal

Traditional/New Wave of British Heavy Metal

70's Hard Rock/Proto Metal

90's American Metal

Crossover Metal

Virtuoso Musicians



"There is an overwhelming demand to have numerous styles of Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music included as a part of the Metal Hall of Fame voting process," says Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "As a result, we are excited to add all the sub-genres of Hard Rock and Heavy Metal to the nominating categories!! From all corners of the globe, the fans are just incredible!! Our priority is to all our fellow Metalheads and Hard Rockers, and the artists themselves, who have worked so hard to keep the music we love from disappearing. We are extremely grateful to all of them for joining us in this non-profit crusade."





