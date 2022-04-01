Memphis May Fire Premieres Single 'Only Human' Featuring AJ Channer

Memphis May Fire has released their new single, "Only Human," which features AJ Channer. LISTEN now! They have also announced their new album, Remade in Misery, which will be released on June 3rd via their longtime label, Rise Records. MEMPHIS MAY FIRE - Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) - have shared "Only Human" from their upcoming seventh album Remade in Misery.



The explosively rhythmic track features guest vocals from Fire From the Gods' AJ Channer, who bounces lyrics off Mullins for a double dose of ferocity. Watch the visualizer here. "'Only Human' is one of my personal favorites off the new record," explains Mullins. "AJ Channer is the only guest vocalist on the new album and we couldn't be more stoked to have him on this one. He's a vocal powerhouse and really took this tune to the next level."



Each song drop from Remade in Misery thus far has had a philanthropic element and has been accompanied by a piece of charity-driven merch is available at the band's online store. For "Only Human," proceeds from the t-shirt will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services, and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following September 11, 2001. The charity was selected by Channer.



Remade in Misery arrives on June 3 via longtime label Rise Records. Pre-order it here. Last summer, Memphis May Fire dropped a series of singles, which accumulated nearly 46 million streams combined. The new material was repeatedly lauded by Revolver, SiriusXM, Loudwire, WSOU, HM, and more.



REMADE IN MISERY TRACK LISTING:

"Blood & Water"

"Bleed Me Dry"

"Somebody"

"Death Inside"

"The American Dream"

"Your Turn"

"Make Believe"

"Misery"

"Left For Dead"

"Only Human"

"The Fight Within"



Memphis May Fire will hit the road this spring with Dance Gavin Dance, Volumes, and Moon Tooth next month. All dates are below.



MEMPHIS MAY FIRE ON TOUR

WITH DANCE GAVIN DANCE, VOLUMES, + MOON TOOTH:

4/26 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

4/27 - Garden City, ID - Revolution

4/29 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion

4/30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

5/1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air

5/3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

5/4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

5/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

5/7 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

5/9 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

5/10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

5/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

5/13 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/15 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

5/17 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Concert Hall

5/19 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Auditorium

5/20 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces