Memphis May Fire Premieres Single 'Only Human' Featuring AJ Channer
The track is released in advance of their new album, Remade in Misery, which will premiere on June 3rd.
Memphis May Fire has released their new single, "Only Human," which features AJ Channer. LISTEN now! They have also announced their new album, Remade in Misery, which will be released on June 3rd via their longtime label, Rise Records. MEMPHIS MAY FIRE - Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) - have shared "Only Human" from their upcoming seventh album Remade in Misery.
The explosively rhythmic track features guest vocals from Fire From the Gods' AJ Channer, who bounces lyrics off Mullins for a double dose of ferocity. Watch the visualizer here. "'Only Human' is one of my personal favorites off the new record," explains Mullins. "AJ Channer is the only guest vocalist on the new album and we couldn't be more stoked to have him on this one. He's a vocal powerhouse and really took this tune to the next level."
Each song drop from Remade in Misery thus far has had a philanthropic element and has been accompanied by a piece of charity-driven merch is available at the band's online store. For "Only Human," proceeds from the t-shirt will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services, and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following September 11, 2001. The charity was selected by Channer.
Remade in Misery arrives on June 3 via longtime label Rise Records. Pre-order it here. Last summer, Memphis May Fire dropped a series of singles, which accumulated nearly 46 million streams combined. The new material was repeatedly lauded by Revolver, SiriusXM, Loudwire, WSOU, HM, and more.
REMADE IN MISERY TRACK LISTING:
"Blood & Water"
"Bleed Me Dry"
"Somebody"
"Death Inside"
"The American Dream"
"Your Turn"
"Make Believe"
"Misery"
"Left For Dead"
"Only Human"
"The Fight Within"
Memphis May Fire will hit the road this spring with Dance Gavin Dance, Volumes, and Moon Tooth next month. All dates are below.
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE ON TOUR
WITH DANCE GAVIN DANCE, VOLUMES, + MOON TOOTH:
4/26 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
4/27 - Garden City, ID - Revolution
4/29 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion
4/30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
5/1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air
5/3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
5/4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
5/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
5/7 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
5/9 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
5/10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
5/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
5/13 - Richmond, VA - The National
5/14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
5/15 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
5/17 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Concert Hall
5/19 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Auditorium
5/20 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces
ABOUT MEMPHIS MAY FIRE:
Memphis May Fire have always made anthems for the broken. The four-piece rock band channels a generation's worth of angst, frustration, and pain, with a focused blend of gigantic melodic hooks and crushing aggression. Even after topping Billboard's Hard Music Albums chart and breaking into radio's Active Rock Top 20, Memphis May Fire refuse to sacrifice who they are or the people who made them. In fact, Remade in Misery, is the heaviest Memphis May Fire record yet.
A new season unfolds for the band, filled with revitalization and renewal. Stripping things down to their core elements, hearkening back to the days when they created the music their fans most cherish, Memphis May Fire rekindled the spark within to build an inferno of riffs and inspirational words.
The band confronts anxiety, violence, and polarization all over Remade in Misery, strengthened by a foundation of hope and renewal at the heart of the lyrics, which evoke the cathartic bombast of the band's best-known songs, a return to their roots with the seasoned polish earned through years of touring and making music together.
Memphis May Fire have toured with a vast list of important rock and metal acts that include Killswitch Engage, Sleeping With Sirens, Black Veil Brides, Sevendust, and Atreyu. They've co-headlined with Yellowcard and The Devil Wears Prada, regularly appeared on Warped Tour, and at major rock festivals. The band's previous six albums' continued relevance is a testament to the energized connectivity between the band and their audience. Their catalog accounts for over 100 million views and millions of streams on fan-favorite songs.
"We want people to have songs they can sit down and listen to, or play in the gym, or driving in their car, and know the world is bigger than it seems," Mullins says. "To know they exist in a world with other people that understand that it is okay to be imperfect. That someone else knows your hurt."