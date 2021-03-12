Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melldu Shares Upcoming Album Title Track 'Mute Theatre'

The album will be available on vinyl via Maida Maori's site.

Mar. 12, 2021  

Melldu Shares Upcoming Album Title Track 'Mute Theatre'

Alternative electronic composer and producer Melldu releases his upcoming LP title-track, 'Mute Theatre' on the 12th of March. The single follows the release of his single 'River' and precedes the release of his album Mute Theatre on the 2nd April via Maida Maori. Melldu has had his work aired in the flagship Adidas Originals store as well as featured on their Instagram page and co-wrote Lil Tjay's 'F.N.' which reached #56 on the Billboard Hot 100. The producer has a history of significant labels backing him, having been signed to Sony Music, Columbia Records and Ninetofive. So far, Melldu has been supported by tastemaker Youtube channels such as dynmk and the_accidental_poet, contributing to his play count of over half a million streams across platforms.

Operating under the moniker Melldu, the producer was born to the name Artem Romanov in Babruysk, Belarus and currently based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Artem writes all his music, plays, sings and produces at his home studio and, when not working on his own music, assists other rising artists with their production and songwriting.

Drawing inspiration from the celebrated electronic likes of Thom Yorke, Ólafur Arnalds, Ry X, Nils Frahm, Apparat, Sohn, Bonobo and even Fink, Melldu incorporates a mix of piano, minimal, ambient, downtempo, unusual vocals and electronic into his work. His own work can be compared to the modern stylings of Burial, Tycho and Kiasmos.

An appropriate interlude to whet the listener's appetite for the upcoming album, 'Mute Theatre' is gently progressive as it incorporates organic elements of string instruments and entwines them with the dominant electronic soundscapes. A bold homage to the complexities of piano and a reminder of the joy the instrument can bring, Melldu inspires artists and listeners alike.

The album will be available on vinyl via Maida Maori's site.

Speaking of the single, Melldu tells us: "The track combines a neoclassical vibe mixed with the minimal. The piano melody was created quite quickly and I was inspired by the vibe of Radiohead and Hans Zimmer when writing the melodic lines."



Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Al?na Watters
Al?na Watters
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Rachel Garlin to Present Live AT HOME ON OLIVIA Next Week Photo

Rachel Garlin to Present Live AT HOME ON OLIVIA Next Week

Noel Paul Stookey Continues Lifetime of Social Activism With JUST CAUSES Compilation Photo

Noel Paul Stookey Continues Lifetime of Social Activism With JUST CAUSES Compilation

Swarm Chain Releases New Single & Lyric Video Codex Gigas Photo

Swarm Chain Releases New Single & Lyric Video 'Codex Gigas'

Boy Destroy Releases New Single Beautiful Crimes Photo

Boy Destroy Releases New Single 'Beautiful Crimes'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!