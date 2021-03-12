Melldu Shares Upcoming Album Title Track 'Mute Theatre'

Alternative electronic composer and producer Melldu releases his upcoming LP title-track, 'Mute Theatre' on the 12th of March. The single follows the release of his single 'River' and precedes the release of his album Mute Theatre on the 2nd April via Maida Maori. Melldu has had his work aired in the flagship Adidas Originals store as well as featured on their Instagram page and co-wrote Lil Tjay's 'F.N.' which reached #56 on the Billboard Hot 100. The producer has a history of significant labels backing him, having been signed to Sony Music, Columbia Records and Ninetofive. So far, Melldu has been supported by tastemaker Youtube channels such as dynmk and the_accidental_poet, contributing to his play count of over half a million streams across platforms.

Operating under the moniker Melldu, the producer was born to the name Artem Romanov in Babruysk, Belarus and currently based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Artem writes all his music, plays, sings and produces at his home studio and, when not working on his own music, assists other rising artists with their production and songwriting.

Drawing inspiration from the celebrated electronic likes of Thom Yorke, Ólafur Arnalds, Ry X, Nils Frahm, Apparat, Sohn, Bonobo and even Fink, Melldu incorporates a mix of piano, minimal, ambient, downtempo, unusual vocals and electronic into his work. His own work can be compared to the modern stylings of Burial, Tycho and Kiasmos.

An appropriate interlude to whet the listener's appetite for the upcoming album, 'Mute Theatre' is gently progressive as it incorporates organic elements of string instruments and entwines them with the dominant electronic soundscapes. A bold homage to the complexities of piano and a reminder of the joy the instrument can bring, Melldu inspires artists and listeners alike.

The album will be available on vinyl via Maida Maori's site.

Speaking of the single, Melldu tells us: "The track combines a neoclassical vibe mixed with the minimal. The piano melody was created quite quickly and I was inspired by the vibe of Radiohead and Hans Zimmer when writing the melodic lines."



