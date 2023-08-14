Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour

The legendary George Benson and ten-time Grammy Award winner is proud to announce his highly anticipated five UK shows in June/July 2024. This includes two nights at London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall on June 28th/29th 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday August 18th, 2023 @ 9.00am.

The live shows, which promises to be a musical journey like no other and will feature George Benson’s masterful guitar playing with his band. They will be performing classics from his impressive back catalogue which includes Give Me The Night, Lady Love Me (One More Time), Turn Your Love Around, Inside Love , Never Give Up On A Good Thing, In Your Eyes and much more …

Benson's latest album, ‘Weekend In London’, is an electrifying live album capturing his 2019 performance at the intimate 250-seat Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club. Benson, who was recently awarded the 2023 MJF Spirit award at the Montreal Jazz Festival - is currently working on new music, expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour “I can’t wait to return to the UK and share my music with my incredible fans. See you all soon!”

Opening act is Tony-nominated Broadway star, actor, singer, and author Melissa Errico. (Les Misérables; Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ and more). Her star quality performances have consistently garnered praise from critics and fans alike, leaving an indelible mark on every role she takes on.

Beyond the Broadway lights, Melissa Errico’s talents have graced concert halls and music venues across the globe. Her mesmerizing interpretations of classic songs, as well as of original compositions, have garnered her a dedicated following.

After starring in Michel Legrand’s musical ‘Amour’, she went on to make a symphonic album ‘’Legrand Affair – The Songs of Michel Legrand to critical acclaim. Errico’s new studio album ‘Sondheim In The City’ is set to be released - November 2023 – produced by Rob Mathes.

UK TOUR DATES

JUNE 2024

26th - Bournemouth International Centre

28th - London Royal Albert Hall

29th - London Royal Albert Hall

JULY 2024

1st - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

3rd - Leeds First Direct Arena

Ticket Prices:

Bournemouth & Glasgow - £70 / £60 / £48

Leeds - £70 / £59

London - £50 - £90 and boxes at £115.

Tickets are available from Click Here or from the venues direct

Start time on all shows will be 7:30pm.

Benson is one of America's great guitarists, a virtuoso who's been honoured by the National Endowment of the Arts as a Jazz Master. He's won a dynamic ten Grammys, including record of the year for his triple platinum ‘Breezin’ include Record of the Year for "This Masquerade" (1977), Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Breezin'" (1977) and "Mornin'" (2007), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "On Broadway" (1979) and "Give Me the Night" (1981), and Best R&B Instrumental Performance for "Theme From Good King Bad" (1977) and "Off Broadway" (1981)

Nobody has more succinctly described George Benson's musical evolution than the guitarist himself did in his 2014 autobiography: "...from blues cat to blues-jazz cat...from blues-jazz cat to jazz cat...from jazz cat to soul-jazz cat...and from soul-jazz cat to R&B-jazz cat."