Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour

Tickets go on sale Friday August 18th, 2023 @ 9.00am.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour

The legendary George Benson and ten-time Grammy Award winner is proud to announce his highly anticipated five UK shows in June/July 2024.  This includes two nights at London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall on June 28th/29th 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday August 18th, 2023 @ 9.00am.

The live shows, which promises to be a musical journey like no other and will feature George Benson’s masterful guitar playing with his band.  They will be performing classics from his impressive back catalogue which includes Give Me The Night, Lady Love Me (One More Time), Turn Your Love Around, Inside Love , Never Give Up On A Good Thing, In Your Eyes and much more …

Benson's latest album, ‘Weekend In London’, is an electrifying live album capturing his 2019 performance at the intimate 250-seat Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.  Benson, who was recently awarded the 2023 MJF Spirit award at the Montreal Jazz Festival - is currently working on new music, expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour  “I can’t wait to return to the UK and share my music with my incredible fans.  See you all soon!”

Opening act is Tony-nominated Broadway star, actor, singer, and author Melissa Errico. (Les Misérables; Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ and more).  Her star quality performances have consistently garnered praise from critics and fans alike, leaving an indelible mark on every role she takes on.  

Beyond the Broadway lights, Melissa Errico’s talents have graced concert halls and music venues across the globe. Her mesmerizing interpretations of classic songs, as well as of original compositions, have garnered her a dedicated following.

After starring in Michel Legrand’s musical ‘Amour’, she went on to make a symphonic album ‘’Legrand Affair – The Songs of Michel Legrand to critical acclaim.  Errico’s new studio album ‘Sondheim In The City’ is set to be released - November 2023 – produced by Rob Mathes.

UK TOUR DATES

JUNE 2024

26th - Bournemouth International Centre

28th - London Royal Albert Hall

29th - London Royal Albert Hall

JULY 2024

 1st -   Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

3rd   - Leeds First Direct Arena

Ticket Prices:

Bournemouth & Glasgow - £70 / £60 / £48

Leeds - £70 / £59

London - £50 - £90 and boxes at £115.

Tickets are available from Click Here or from the venues direct

Start time on all shows will be 7:30pm.

Benson is one of America's great guitarists, a virtuoso who's been honoured by the National Endowment of the Arts as a Jazz Master. He's won a dynamic ten Grammys, including record of the year for his triple platinum ‘Breezin’ include Record of the Year for "This Masquerade" (1977), Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Breezin'" (1977) and "Mornin'" (2007), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "On Broadway" (1979) and "Give Me the Night" (1981), and Best R&B Instrumental Performance for "Theme From Good King Bad" (1977) and "Off Broadway" (1981)

Nobody has more succinctly described George Benson's musical evolution than the guitarist himself did in his 2014 autobiography: "...from blues cat to blues-jazz cat...from blues-jazz cat to jazz cat...from jazz cat to soul-jazz cat...and from soul-jazz cat to R&B-jazz cat."




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BODY AND SOUL to Play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in September Photo
BODY AND SOUL to Play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in September

Ekaterina Savvas (voice) and Renad Nourmanchine (piano) will play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou on Wednesday 20 September 8pm.

2
La Soprano Zulyamir Lopezríos Y El Guitarrista Daniel Olmos Explorarán El Li Photo
La Soprano Zulyamir Lopezríos Y El Guitarrista Daniel Olmos Explorarán El Lirismo Latinoamericano

Con una dupla poco usual para los conciertos de cámara: voz y guitarra, pero que sin duda llevará al público por un viaje de exploración sonora y poética, la soprano Zulyamir Lopezríos y el guitarrista Daniel Olmos ofrecerán dos conciertos con música latinoamericana, que recorrerá desde el sur, con los argentinos Carlos Guastavino y Astor Piazzolla, hasta el norte, con el mexicano Carlos Vidaurri. 

3
The Upstart Crows Release New Single Dyslexia Photo
The Upstart Crows Release New Single 'Dyslexia'

Discover The Upstart Crows' powerful new single 'Dyslexia' and delve into the taut anxiety of growing up with a non-visible disability. This bluesy fuzzed-out track challenges educational stereotypes and confronts one-size-fits-all education. Don't miss this dynamic blend of punk, Americana, and folk from The Upstart Crows.

4
JD Walker Releases A Devoted 12-Song Christian Album, Deeper Than Blood Photo
JD Walker Releases A Devoted 12-Song Christian Album, Deeper Than Blood

With a burning passion for strength and dignity to follow Jesus' path of faith, love, and peace, Christian artist JD Walker releases his 12-song album Deeper Than Blood.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Will Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?' Benefiting MusiCaresWill Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?' Benefiting MusiCares
Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in OctoberSomething Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October
Sarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary FilmSarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary Film
Video: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse ScandalsVideo: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse Scandals

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
ALADDIN