Melanie Martinez Releases Official Video for 'Wheels on the Bus'

Atlantic recording artist Melanie Martinez has released the official music video for "Wheels On The Bus" from her acclaimed new album and accompanying full-length film "K-12." The video is now available on her official YouTube Channel, and to watch below. "Wheels on the Bus" is proving to be a fan favorite with over 18 million audio streams to date, while the album has surpassed an impressive total of over 170 million audio streams to date, having also entered the SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #3. K-12 the film has now been viewed over 32 million times on YouTube since its release on September 6th.

"K-12" marks Martinez's long anticipated follow-up to her RIAA platinum certified, 2015 debut album, "CRY BABY." Produced by Michael Keenan with the exception of one song produced by Kinetics & One Love, the album serves as a soundtrack companion to an eerily enchanting new musical film, written, directed, and starring Martinez. K-12 is streaming now at DSPs. The film is also available on YouTube, iTunes, Amazon, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Fandango Now, Vudu US, Comcast Cable, Cox Cable, Microsoft Store US, and Stingray/Qello.

Widely applauded for her remarkably creative live performances, Martinez will celebrate "K-12" by presenting a unique theatrical production on a major world tour. "The K-12 Tour" gets underway October 13th at Washington, D.C.'s All Things Go Fall Classic and then travels North America through late November; with European dates continuing through February 2020. Support throughout the North American run comes from Lauren Ruth Ward; Naaz will support on the European run. For complete details and additional information, please see melaniemartinezmusic.com.

Listen to "Wheels on the Bus" here:





