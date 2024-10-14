Meija Shares Sophomore Album Ft. EELS, Hand Habits & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles indie artist and producer meija has shared his sophomore album, There’s Always Something. For meija, the alt-rock moniker of Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Jamie Sierota, the new record is a creative and personal evolution that effortlessly elevates his DIY aesthetic and leans harder into ‘90s alternative influences, from the Eels to Sparklehorse to Beck and Primal Scream, plus draws lyrical inspiration from stories in Greek mythology like The Odyssey and Sisyphus. The album was recorded and produced by Sierota in his home studio on the east side of Los Angeles and features collaborations with the aforementioned EELS, Hand Habits, and JAWNY.

To accompany the album, he collaborated with LA director Redamo Rosa to create a short film that includes all of the previously released official music videos (POSSUM ft. EELS, MAGIC ft. JAWNY, SEVEN ft. Hand Habits) and was submitted to film festivals this fall. Watch the trailer for the short HERE.

To go with the album release, he created one last visual with clips from the film for the hazy unreleased track “DEVOTION.”

meija will also headline Mercury Lounge in New York on November 20th and the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on December 9th. Tickets can be found HERE.

There’s Always Something follows his 2023 debut album, Do Ya?, a clever, hazy, indie-rock journey into the mind of Sierota. Having launched his career at age 15 in the hit pop band Echosmith, Sierota started over again in his early twenties when he stepped away from the sibling band to get married and start his own family in Los Angeles. He then spent the better part of the last decade establishing himself as a writer and producer, eventually working with artists like Charly Bliss, Adam Lambert, Aly & AJ, JAWNY, and Quinn XCII. He has gained a loyal fan following with over 20 million streams worldwide and praise from outlets like The Fader, BBC, Stereogum, Flood, Earmilk, Complex, Ladygunn, KCRW, BBC, and more.

TOUR DATES:

11/20 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

12/9 Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge

