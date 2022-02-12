Maya Releases 'Don't Pick Up' Dance Pop Track for Valentine's Day Weekend

Maya "Maya" Kuriel kicks off Valentine's Day weekend with a lovely, upbeat Dance Pop record. "Don't Pick Up" brandishes a lively, bouncy beat and powerful, polished vocals. "Don't Pick Up" is a departure from Maya's usual discography; thus, showcasing the young singer's musical prowess and versatility.

"Don't Pick Up" is about the classic drunk dialing or texting while drunk situation. The track is about the desire and struggle of calling or texting your ex when you're a little tipsy. Although that situation can prove to be a quagmire or dastardly mistake, Maya wanted to keep the song lighthearted, fun, and relatable. "If you look at the bigger picture, "Don't Pick Up," is fun, sexy, daring, and spontaneous." Maya continues: "I want this track to be a reminder that life is short. Don't spend time worrying about what other people think about you, and, definitely, don't take things too seriously!"

"Don't Pick Up" was produced by Marc Solomon, and written by Maya and Peyton Incollingo. The song does a phenomenal job at keeping listeners hooked from start to finish. The catchy hook and enrapturing rhythm definitely make listeners want to belt out the anthem at the top of their lungs. The songstress shows no signs of slowing down and continues to pick up steam with "Don't Pick Up."

Maya "Maya" Kuriel is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Seattle, WA, but is now based in Los Angeles, CA. She is of Korean and Israeli descent. Maya's poppy, melodic beats and honest lyrics have garnered her tremendous traction. She has been featured in various media outlets. Her debut EP, "21 Years to Realize," was released in May 2021 and has since accumulated over 700,000 streams. Maya's song, "Bittersweet," went viral on TikTok, amassing over 2.4 million views. The young songstress is well on her way to becoming a global sensation.

Photo Credit: Mike Zahar