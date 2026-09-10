Max & Luke Dean & Nafe Smallz Drop NOT A PROBLEM Via Interscope

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Producers Max Dean and Luke Dean have teamed up with UK rapper/songwriter Nafe Smallz on 'Not A Problem,' released via Interscope Records.

Bright string stabs, a rumbling bassline and dizzying synths collide on the track as Smallz stylishly brags about luxury as a daily lifestyle. With the swell of a cheering crowd in the background, the track feels like the blurry memory of an even blurrier night out – which is only fitting as they recorded the song the day after one of Max's Ibiza gigs. The trio wrote the song together and Max and Luke produced.

The official video for 'Not A Problem' captures the guys living it up in Ibiza, Cannes and St. Tropez. It was directed by Double Or Nothing Productions and produced by Thomas Kral.

Max Dean and Luke Dean are cousins who consider themselves brothers. Sons of brothers themselves, the DJ/producers have spent the better part of a decade turning that familial bond into a creative one on the dance floor. Each is already established in his own right: Max with his minimal, driving tech-house, and Luke with his warm, melodic deep house. Lock them in the studio together, and the result is something greater than either might have achieved individually — magnetic club grooves that sound modern but feel nostalgic.

'Can't Decide,' their collaboration with Locky, went viral and entered the UK Top 40. After dropping their debut joint EP, The Finest, in 2025 they went b2b at EDC and Coachella in 2026. Max and Luke are each on tour through the end of the year, with shows bringing them to Europe, the UK, Australia and the U.S.

Smallz, known for such hits as 'What Do You Mean' and '5AM' with M Huncho plus a series of mixtapes that have ranked in the Top 10 of the UK's Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart, met Max at London's KOKO in 2023. Each were fans of the other and had been thinking of reaching out for a collaboration — with Smallz's 'Ozone rap' meeting Max's house music. They made good on that with 'Feel Much Better' with Timbaland. Luke remixed 'Feel Much Better' and served as a producer on Smallz's 2026 EP It's Not You It's Me, but 'Not A Problem' is the first track by the three of them.

Max Dean - Tour Dates

9/13 – 528 Ibiza – NEXUP

9/19 – Riccione – Paradise

9/20 – Malta – FUSE

9/23 – UNVRS Ibiza – Paradise

9/26 – Brighton- Beyond Boundaries

10/1- Amnesia Ibiza – You&Me

10/3 – Drumsheds London- NEXUP

10/5 – Amnesia Ibiza – NEXUP

10/17 – Miami – III Points Festival

10/19 – Space Miami – III Points Closing Party

10/22 – Amsterdam – All Day Long @ BRET – SOLD OUT

10/23 – Amsterdam – NEXUP ADE

10/25 – Amsterdam – FUSE ADE

10/31 – NEXUP Manchester – SOLD OUT

11/7 – Orlando – EDC

11/21 – Sydney – Harbourlife

11/28 – Perth – Merge XL

12/26 – Derby – WHSE

12/30 – Phoenix – Decadence

12/31 – San Diego – Proper NYE

Luke Dean - Tour Dates

9/12 – Edinburgh – FLY Open Air

9/16 – UNVRS Ibiza - Paradise

9/19 – Zurich – The Garden

9/20 – Malta – FUSE

9/24 – Amnesia – You&Me

9/26 – Liverpool – Blackstone Warehouse

9/26 – Mint XL Leeds – What The Duke?

10/3 – Drumsheds London- NEXUP

10/5 – Amnesia Ibiza – NEXUP

10/17 – Miami – III Points Festival

10/19 – Space Miami – III Points Closing Party

10/22 – Amsterdam – All Day Long @ BRET – SOLD OUT

10/23 – Amsterdam – NEXUP ADE

10/25 – Amsterdam – FUSE ADE

10/31 – NEXUP Manchester – SOLD OUT

11/7 – Orlando – EDC

11/21 – Sydney – Harbourlife

11/28 – Perth – Merge XL

12/26 – Derby – WHSE

12/30 – Phoenix – Decadence

12/31 – San Diego – Proper NYE

Photo Credit: Louis Nesbitt



Photo Credit: Louis Nesbitt

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