JOZZY to Launch GET HER BACK TOUR This Fall

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JOZZY is preparing to hit the road this fall for a run of shows billed as the GET HER BACK TOUR, according to a announcement from her team.

Following the success of her critically acclaimed debut album, Soundtrack 2 Get Her Back, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and recording artist Jozzy is hitting the road this fall for her highly anticipated Get Her Back Tour, kicking off this September.

Widely praised for its emotional honesty, cinematic storytelling, and modern take on classic R&B, Soundtrack 2 Get Her Back marked a defining moment in Jozzy's career. The album earned widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike while further establishing the Diamond-certified, three-time GRAMMY-winning songwriter as one of the genre's most compelling new voices.

Now, Jozzy is bringing that same passion and vulnerability to the stage, delivering an intimate live experience featuring fan favorites, standout tracks from the album, and a few special surprises along the way. The five-city tour offers audiences the opportunity to experience one of R&B's most captivating performers in her most personal era yet.

As Shatter The Standards wrote:

'Jozzy has three Grammys, a Diamond plaque, and credits on records by some of the biggest names alive... the best songs on Soundtrack 2 Get Her Back belong to a songwriter who stopped lending out her sharpest lines.'

And VIBE wrote:

'Jozzy's back and we thank God. With 'Maybe,' she addresses the blurred lines that form when one doesn't want to be accountable for their emotions.'Maybe' is both honest and direct..'

Blavity also praised the project, writing:

'Mentored by Missy Elliott and Timbaland, she has a deep reverence for music, especially in the R&B space. Her solo debut, Soundtrack 2 Get Her Back, is a reflection of that.'

With strong momentum following the album's release, including standout performances throughout BET Awards weekend, continued viral fan engagement, and excitement surrounding her next chapter—the Get Her Back Tour marks an exciting new milestone for one of R&B's brightest stars.

GET HER BACK TOUR DATES

Thursday, September 24, 2026

Dallas, TX

Club Dada

Friday, September 25, 2026

Memphis, TN

Minglewood Hall – 1884 Lounge

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