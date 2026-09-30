Matty Bedrosian's YUMMM to release SILLYPUTTY album

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Yummm is the recording project of Mexican/Armenian Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Matty Bedrosian, known for his work with artists including From Indian Lakes, CASANDRA, and others. He has announced his new album SILLYPUTTY, due out November 13th. SILLYPUTTY shapeshifts through different genres vacillating between lo-fi bedroom pop, guitar driven alt-rock, and meditative slowcore. With this announcement, Bedrosian is also sharing the lead single 'Plug.' One of the more propulsive songs on the album, 'Plug' hurtles forward with a driving beat while contrasting Bedrosian's hushed and melodic vocal delivery with crunchy rhythm guitars paired with a searing riff.

''Plug' is about reliance on technology for connection, and how the homogenization of both personality and conversation results from the ubiquity of just a few devices and apps,' shares Bedrosian. 'It's also about how hard it is to detach from this system, leading to an ambivalent acceptance many of us have had to adopt over time in order to function in the internet age.'

Bedrosian grew up moving around central and coastal California on account of his mother's free spirited nature. It's a wanderlust that he'd inherit and adhere to after moving out on his own. His life to date has taken him to many different places, and led to the odd jobs that made his nomadic nature possible. Whether it be growing pineapples on an organic farm in Hawaii, selling flowers or delivering coffee by bicycle in the Bay Area, bartending in a fine dining restaurant in Minneapolis or touring around the country with friends and collaborators, he's rarely stayed put in one place for very long. 'It was very alluring for me to keep starting over, and has been a theme in my life in many other ways' shares Bedrosian. 'I would see opportunities to explore different places and parts of myself, and didn't hesitate to make those leaps.'

Even though he never stayed in one place for long, Bedrosian was constantly making music. He first started playing around age 12 after being gifted an electric guitar for his birthday, one with built in speakers he'd seen at Costco and become obsessed with. He learned songs by his favorites including Papa Roach, Creed, Linkin Park and Third Eye Blind, cutting his teeth as a performer by playing for his younger brothers at home, and then in his church's live band before forming a Metalcore group with friends. 'Eventually I stopped going to church and started to unearth big, angsty feelings about existence,' he shares. 'I still have some of those feelings to this day, and you can find them in my lyrics.'

Lately though, Bedrosian has found himself feeling more settled after landing back in his home state. 'I ended up in LA after a long time avoiding it. It's the obvious place for a musician to go in California,' he says, which undoubtedly felt a little too on the nose for someone who had made it a habit to challenge themselves with new and unfamiliar places and situations. 'As I grow older I become less impressionable and more curious to find out what it really feels like to experience something for myself - to not let people's prejudices overly inform me,' he says. 'And I love that LA is made up of every type of person, activity and artform; good, bad, ugly, inspiring.'

That sense of perspective and growth shows up in SILLYPUTTY as well, a record Bedrosian sees as a reembracing of his youthful love of rock. 'I grew up listening to butt rock, nu-metal, Christian rock, and screamo, so it took a long time to make peace with the genre - and the fact that I genuinely enjoy rocking out. There was just a lot of baggage there, and it feels pretty unpacked these days.' His ever growing production knowledge gleaned from working with artists across genre persuasions, and a more permanent home studio set up also allowed Bedrosian to work through his own creative hangups. 'There are so many ways to approach rock music interestingly and authentically, now that home recording is mainstream,' he notes, 'so I had the freedom to experiment, explore, sing quiet, sing loud, feel my feels, and do it all to distorted guitars.'

SILLYPUTTY is almost entirely a solo affair, written, produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Bedrosian himself, with guest vocals from Lauren Anderson (aka Idle Empress) on 'Hog Heaven', 'Plug', and 'Go There', and from CASANDRA on 'Juggling'. The album's cover art is a painting called 'Un hilo enredado' ('A tangled thread') by Ruth de la Cruz — a friend Bedrosian met while they worked together at a restaurant in Highland Park.

SILLYPUTTY is out November 13th, 2026.

Photo Credit: Shannon Leap



Photo Credit: Shannon Leap

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