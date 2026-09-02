Oscar Lindsey to Release SUNSHINE LP, Shares New Single

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Nashville-based artist Oscar Lindsey recently signed to Mom + Pop Music (Courtney Barnett, Caamp, Tiny Habits, Hudson Freeman) and will release his label debut, Sunshine, on October 16. Described by Lindsey as 'every phase of an early-20s, fed up love story,' Sunshine is an honest and vulnerable chronicling of the final shove into 'real adulthood,' a period of change, growth, and self-annihilation. He self-produced and recorded the 10-track set primarily in his home studio, with strings and horns overdubbed by instrumentalist friends throughout the greater Nashville area.

Lindsey previously teased the upcoming album with singles 'Metal Through Her Lips' and 'Flip A Coin,' and he returns today with 'Painting The Walls.' Of the new song, he offers, 'I was attempting to see how honestly I could explain the mental anguish I was in. It was written in a particularly bad downward spiral of anxiety paired with OCD that makes me do a lot of self-soothing behavior. I knock things, I count things, everything has to be a certain way. I have to complete little tasks or I feel like something terrible will happen to me. The verses question why my brain is sabotaging itself. The chorus of the song expresses how these little tasks and rituals add up, and I can't leave the house without doing them. All of this feels like a unique experience, but I have hopes that it will reach more people who can relate to it, and try to find some peace listening to it the same way I did by writing it.'

Lead single 'Metal Through Her Lips' has received an enthusiastic welcome from the internet's Alex G-loving lo-fi folk circles since its release in June. Written during Nashville's catastrophic ice storm this past winter, while in the midst of a long-term breakup, the song's opening line — 'She puts metal through her lips like a fish that got caught by a fisherman' — showcases Lindsey's ability to set a scene in a way that immediately pulls the listener into his singular POV.

The album announcement arrives at the start of Lindsey's tour supporting Robert Lester Folsom, which he'll follow with a run of shows opening for Whitney and a headlining performance in Nashville at The Blue Room on November 7 (tickets on sale this Friday). See below for full tour details.

Sunshine follows Lindsey's self-released 2025 LP Glitter, which he recorded entirely on GarageBand, playing all the instruments.

Sunshine Tracklisting

1. Sunshine

2. Metal Through Her Lips

3. Flip A Coin

4. Painting The Walls

5. Knife

6. Love You More

7. Shooting Star

8. 2 Drunk 2 Dream

9. Sidelines

10. Sunflower Seeds

Oscar Lindsey On Tour

September 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme *

September 4 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

September 5 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

September 7 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *

September 8 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern *

September 9 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

September 11 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room *

September 12 - Charleston, SC @ Pour House *

September 28 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House ^

September 30 - Roanoke, VA @ The Spot on Kirk

October 1 - Cayce, SC @ The Garage

October 2 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits ^

October 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Eddie's Attic

October 6 - Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern

October 7 - Asheville, NC @ Revival ^

October 8 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

October 9 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner's Music Hall ^

October 10 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's ^

November 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room ~

* supporting Robert Lester Folsom

^ supporting Whitney

~ tickets on sale Friday 9/4

Photo Credit: Cole Silberman



Photo Credit: Cole Silberman

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