Eva Rose Releases Debut Album THE LAST LAUGH

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Rising alt-pop artist Eva Rose has officially released her debut full-length album, The Last Laugh, today via Nettwerk Music Group. Following singles 'Better Than A Man,' 'Left You First,' 'If You Wanna Be Adored,' and 'Next Girl,' the 13-track LP finds Eva turning the messy aftermath of heartbreak into something unexpectedly joyful: a sharp, funny, guitar-driven record about letting go and getting your life back.

Executive produced by long-time collaborator Ben Zelico, who shaped the record's sonic identity alongside a core group of co-writers and producers, The Last Laugh captures Eva at her most candid. Influenced by Weezer, Taylor Swift, Alex G, and Brandi Carlile, the album moves through the many stages of heartbreak, from anger and denial to new crushes, awkward run-ins, and ultimately the freedom that comes with moving forward.

At its core, The Last Laugh is a breakup album that refuses to stay sad.

'Even though this is a breakup album, it's hopeful,' Eva explains. 'If you listen to it, I want you to feel a sense of triumph, empowerment, gratitude, and freedom. I've let go of so much—which is why writing these songs was especially therapeutic. If I didn't go through what I did, all of these amazing things wouldn't have happened in my life.'

That perspective runs throughout the album. 'Next Girl' delivers a brutally honest warning to her ex's new girlfriend, while 'All Your Friends' turns the surreal experience of hearing that an ex's friends miss you into a fiery, chantable anthem. On 'Scaring Everyone,' Eva pokes fun at the irrational narratives she creates when she develops a new crush, while 'Give Me A Good Reason' explores the complicated realization that sometimes two people simply grow apart.

For Eva, the songs aren't simply about documenting what happened. They're about taking ownership of the story and finding something meaningful on the other side.

The Last Laugh marks a major milestone for an artist who has already amassed millions of streams across her previous releases. Now, with her debut album, Eva Rose transforms one of life's most universal experiences into something distinctly her own: irreverent, cathartic, melodic, and ultimately hopeful.

'With my music, my mission is for people to be able to insert themselves into my point-of-view,' Eva says. 'I want you to see yourself in the songs and feel better after you hear them. Music was there for me, and now my album is here for you.'

About Eva Rose

Los Angeles native Eva Rose crafts the sort of records that get you through heartbreak and make you believe that love is still possible. Growing up on a steady diet of Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance, and Paramore, she began composing her own music in high school before studying songwriting at New York University. After gaining massive digital traction and tallying millions of streams across her independent EPs—including Out of Lives [2021], Everything You Wish For [2022], and Whatever Helps You Sleep [2024]—she signed with Nettwerk Music Group to release her full-length debut, The Last Laugh. Characterized by clever anthems, fuzzy guitars, and absolute honesty, Eva's mission is simple: to make listeners see themselves in her music and walk away feeling empowered.

Photo Credit: Andrew Weitz



Photo Credit: Andrew Weitz

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