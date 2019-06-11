Matthew “Murph” Murphy Announces Solo Project LOVE FAME TRAGEDY

Matthew "Murph" Murphy - guitarist and lead singer of indie pop trio The Wombats - has announced his debut solo project Love Fame Tragedy. The project's first EP, I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It, recorded between London and LA and featuring a raft of musical collaborators, is out in September via Good Soldier Songs / AWAL Recordings.

Debut single 'My Cheating Heart' debuted on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac's "Hottest Record" and is available to stream now on all DSPs. Listen HERE and watch the video featuring model and singer Maddi Jean Waterhouse (who also lends vocals to the track) HERE.

Undeniably infectious and built around a distorted guitar riff, 'My Cheating Heart' delves into the temptations of hedonistic excess. Producer Mark Crew (Bastille, Rag'n'Bone Man) adds a warped, synthetic edge to Murph's irrepressible songwriting talent, creating an arena-ready head-nodder that sets the tone for his forthcoming debut solo EP.

Named after a seminal Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Tate Modern, Love Fame Tragedy sees Murph joined by a variety of friends and collaborators for I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It, including Pixies' Joey Santiago, Gus Unger-Hamilton of Alt-J, model and singer Maddi Jean Waterhouse, and former Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain.

Love Fame Tragedy will take to the stage for the first time for intimate shows at Liverpool's Arts Club on September 11th, Manchester's Gorilla on the 12th, London's Moth Club on the 13th and MAZE, Berlin on the 14th, before touring across the US and Australia throughout September and October. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It tracklist:

My Cheating Heart Backflip Pills Brand New Brain

Love Fame Tragedy Live Dates:

11th September - Arts Club, Liverpool

12th September - Gorilla, Manchester

13th September - Moth Club, London

14th September - Maze Club - Berlin

17th September - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

19th September - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

21st - September - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

24th September - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

25th September - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

26th September - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

6th October - Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong

8th October - Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

9th October - Howler, Melbourne

10th October - The Zoo, Brisbane





