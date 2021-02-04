Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric Share New Single 'Baby You Got Me'

Jazz fusion ensemble Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric has shared a new single off their upcoming debut album Cleveland Time, due to be released February 19, 2021 on Cleveland Time Records. The single, titled "Baby You Got Me", and accompanying video are premiering now exclusively with SoulTracks. The new track was cowritten by pianist and vocalist Brian Woods, acting as an ode to the two most important people in his life and a promise that he'll always be around. "'Baby You Got Me' is much more than a song, it's a promise! My heart's vow to the two women that make my world beautiful, my daughter and my lady. Through illness, struggles, turmoil, and confusion there is one thing that will remain consistent, my love and devotion. When the worlds fails you remember, you've always got me!" Woods shares. Fans can listen to "Baby You Got Me" now below.

"Meeting Brian Woods was a godsend to me, both personally and musically," Matthew Alec shares. "We just connect on so many levels. As a pianist, he plays a wide variety of styles at a high level and laid down the perfect complement to every tune on the album. Of course, he's a great vocalist, too, and I really wanted him to have the chance to show that on the album. The basic premise of the album was to do a modern take on the classic sax-driven fusion records of the '70s and a lot of those had a tune or two that featured a vocalist. He came over to my apartment one afternoon before a gig and he mapped out what would be 'Baby You Got Me.' He had most of it written in a matter of minutes. I was blown away."

The new single offers a glimpse at the Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric's newest album Cleveland Time, following up the releases of "Cleveland Time" and "Give What You Take." Cleveland Time is the first album from the group that features Matthew Alec (tenor saxophone and EWI), Brian Woods (piano, keyboards, organs, plus vocals on "Give What You Take" and "Baby You Got Me"), Steven Forest Sanders (guitar, plus vocals on "Enigma Man"), Jared Lees (bass), Jeremiah Hawkins (percussion, plus drums on "Baby You Got Me"), and Leon Henault (drums). The album also features special guests Tom 'Bones' Malone (trombone and horn section on "Cleveland Time"), MINUS THE ALIEN (vocals on "Cleveland Time"), and Tim Coyne (trumpet on "Blues For McCoy and "Enigma Man"). Cleveland Time is available to pre-save now at bit.ly/3fSYso7.

Jazz. Funk. Pop. Soul. Blues. These genres all describe the eclectic high-energy jazz fusion group Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric. Led by saxophonist Matthew Alec, the six-piece ensemble boasts a roster of talented and accomplished musicians with very diverse backgrounds that came together with the goal of combining the technical artistry of jazz with all the hooks associated with pop music.

Listen here: