Matt Sassari and HUGEL Team Up for 'It Feels So Good'

At long last Marseille’s finest – and Cr2 label mates – Matt Sassari and HUGEL have finally come together to unleash one of the year’s hottest records ‘It Feels So Good’ – out now via Cr2 Records.

Premiered live at Cr2 Records' 20th Anniversary party during Amsterdam Dance Event, the track had fans buzzing as Sassari and HUGEL took over the decks to reveal the tech house monster. With over a billion streams between them and a trail of gold and platinum hits, these powerhouse producers are at the top of the global dance scene—and ‘It Feels So Good’ is poised to dominate dancefloors worldwide, becoming another massive win for the artists and the label.

“Super excited to be releasing “It Feels So Good” with my brother HUGEL. I’ve been playing this track a lot in my sets the past 6 months and has always had a crazy reaction with the crowd. Super happy to have it being released and with HUGEL who is also from my home town Marseille in France. I’ve done a few remixes with HUGEL so it’s great to do a new record together," said Matt Sassari.

"I'm excited to release this track with Matt. We had such a great time bringing this track together, and when we shared it at the Cr2 Party during ADE people went nuts for this one. They loved it. This track really does feel so good - and I can't wait to share it with you all," HUGEL added.

Adding to the celebrations, Sassari and HUGEL were awarded for reaching the incredible milestone of half a billion streams each during the exclusive Amsterdam event, marking an unforgettable moment in both their careers and Cr2 Records’ history.

