Matt Maeson Announces Biggest U.S. Headline Tour To Date

Celebrating a Top 20 Alternative radio single with more than 74 MILLION streams to date ("Cringe") and the wrap of his sold-out first-ever headline run last night in Los Angeles, Matt Maeson (Neon Gold/Atlantic) has announced his forthcoming headline Summer/Fall tour. The more than thirty city trek, presented by Live Nation's Ones To Watch, shows impressive growth from Maeson's recent run, with the majority of the shows tripling in venue size. The tour gets underway August 19th in Indianapolis, IN and then travels through late November, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Detroit, and more. Maeson will also perform at a number of festivals and radio-sponsored events. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here!

The upcoming shows are a continued celebration of Maeson's extraordinary debut album, BANK ON THE FUNERAL, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. "Maeson has been impressing the world with his dynamically emotional lyrics and equally powerful melodies with every song he releases," raved Ones To Watch, and BANK ON THE FUNERAL is no different. His authoritative voice commands the attention of anyone in earshot. Maeson strays on the lines between folk and alternative-pop, showcasing his diverse inspirations ranging from Johnny Cash to Kurt Cobain."

BANK ON THE FUNERAL is highlighted by Maeson's breakthrough hit, "Cringe," which is currently ascending the top 20 at Alternative radio (available for streaming and download HERE.) "Cringe" has proved a breakthrough, earning more than 74 million streams to date, driving the track to #12 on Spotify's "US Viral 50" chart as well as #17 on the "Global Viral 50" ranking. The single is accompanied by a provocative video, acclaimed by SPIN as "a battered and bloodied portrait of the musician, laying bare struggles with faith as he slowly, triumphantly surmounts the odds." "Cringe" is streaming now at Maeson's official YouTube channel.

BANK ON THE FUNERAL further features the recent singles, "I Just Don't Care That Much," "Beggar's Song," and "Go Easy," all of which are available now for individual streaming and download. "Beggar's Song" was hailed by EARMILK as "a medley of emotions with a catchy, powerful chorus that manages to somehow be self-deprecating and motivating at the same time. With a simple folksy melody as the foundation, the song builds up through modern production to elevate listener and singer alike... Matt perfectly captures the inner struggle of those of us still searching for inner peace." "Beggar's Song" is joined by a spectacular companion visual, directed by filmmaker Weston Razooli and streaming now at Maeson's official YouTube HERE.

"Go Easy" followed and was greeted with equivalent applause from Ones To Watch, which declared it "yet another reminder as to why (Maeson) is such an invaluable songwriting talent...there is an unrelenting sincerity in 'Go Easy;' it is a quality that is distinctive of Maeson as an artist. Never looking away from the pain, fears, and small joys of being human, Maeson's stirring songs arrive as emotional roadmaps to our own internal struggles."

The music video for "I Just Don't Care That Much" - streaming via YouTube HERE - received raves upon its premiere. Once again directed by Weston Razooli, the clip - which continues from "Beggar's Song" - was hailed by Alternative Press for its "90s vibes," while Baeble Music enthused, "Matt Maeson keeps the visual chaos coming."

Hailed by American Songwriter for "(creating) a sound unlike much else out there," Maeson made his Neon Gold/Atlantic debut with 2017's WHO KILLED MATT MAESON?, highlighted by the powerhouse single, "Tribulation," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Matt Maeson has been on a remarkable journey all his life. The Chesapeake Bay, VA-native grew up on tour, traveling and performing with his parents' prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America. His experiences - which include winning over crowds of naked women and Hells Angels at the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota - inspired him to begin writing songs, spare and powerful confessionals infused with additional strength via his raw, soulful vocal approach.

Maeson posted his first songs online in late 2015 and immediately drew attention as a major new songwriting voice. In summer 2016, Maeson embarked on his first US headline tour, presented by Communion, the influential artists' collective co-founded by Mumford and Sons' Ben Lovett and responsible for kickstarting the careers of such like-minded artists as Ben Howard, Michael Kiwanuka, and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Since then, Maeson has continued to live much of his life on the road, touring alongside artists like Jaymes Young, Bishop Briggs, and Vallis Alps, while also lighting up on his own at such top festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Forecastle, and more.

Ones To Watch is Live Nation's discovery platform for emerging artists of all genres. Through editorial & video content, monthly artist showcases, and national Live Nation tours, Ones To Watch is a destination for music fans to not only discover their favorite new artists, but to gain exclusive access as their live careers unfold. As avid supporters of Matt Maeson since day one, Ones To Watch is proud present what is set to be the prolific talent's breakout tour.

MAY

18 Clearwater, FL 97X BBQ Music & Arts Festival 2019 *

JUNE

21 Buffalo, NY Alternative Buffalo's Kerfuffle 2019 *

22 Queens, NY ALT92.3 Summer Open *

23 Philadelphia, PA Radio 104.5 Summer Block Party 2019 *

AUGUST

17 Omaha, NE Maha Music Festival *

19 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

20 Detroit, MI Shelter

22 Albany, NY The Hollow

23 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

24 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

27 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall

SEPTEMBER

21 Bristol, TN Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion *

OCTOBER

14 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

15 Columbia, MO Rose Music Hall

17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

18 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

21 Charlotte, NC The Underground

22 Nashville, TN Basement East

23 Birmingham, AL WorkPlay

25 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

26 Johnson City, TN Capone's

27 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

29 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

30 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

NOVEMBER

1 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

2 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

3 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

5 Chicago, IL House of Blues

6 Kansas City, MO recordBar

8 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

11 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

13 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

15 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

18 Houston, TX House of Blues

19 Dallas, TX House of Blues

20 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE





