Elle Belle Releases New Single "There's a Marble in Your Brain"

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Los Angeles-based band Elle Belle has released its new single 'There's a Marble in Your Brain That The World Wants to Eat.' The song is available now on all digital platforms via Little Record Company for playlist shares.

On the song, the band's Christopher Pappas says, 'There's a Marble in Your Brain That The World Wants to Eat' is a tale of barroom blowhards, aging grifters, and treacherous lovers drifting through a world where talk is cheap, conviction is theatrical, and everybody seems to be selling something. The song moves with equal parts menace, humor, and theatrical bravado, culminating in a screaming refrain that relishes the void it echoes through.

Elle Belle is the genre-blending project of award-winning songwriter Christopher Pappas, known for his intricate songwriting and prolific output. Based in Los Angeles, Pappas debuted Elle Belle with the critically acclaimed WAKO GUMBO in 2016. Since then, he's written for NASA, developed a musical bound for off-Broadway, and even assembled a 27-piece orchestra for original works. Elle Belle's latest album, How Do I Feel?, was released in 2023.

Fans can join Elle Belle's Patreon to access exclusive content, including songwriting sessions and early music previews.

Pappas grew up in rural New Hampshire, where he started the band The Everyday Visuals. After relocating to Boston, the band began to amass a cult-like following of fellow musicians and fans attracted to Pappas' penchant for vocal harmonies and catchy left-of-center songwriting. He moved to Los Angeles in 2010, where he met Pierre De Reeder, bassist for the venerable L.A. band Rilo Kiley, and signed to his label Little Record Company that year.

Catch the band live the first Sunday of each month at The Fable in Eagle Rock, L.A.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist

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