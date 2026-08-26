Radio Free Alice to Release Debut Album WHAT'S IN BETWEEN Oct. 30

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Australian new wave/post-punk band Radio Free Alice have announced their debut album What's In Between, available October 30, 2026 via Atlantic Records. The announcement is heralded by the new single 'Crying With You,' which arrives alongside an official music video directed by Milo Hume (Geese, Quarters).

Keeping the momentum of their live shows going, the band will play at Reading Festival this weekend and will return to the US soon, having recently been added to Chicago's Riot Fest on September 18 and Austin City Limits on October 9. Stirring up speculation ahead of the album announcement, Radio Free Alice played a free, DIY pop-up show in London on August 19. Teasing the show online, the guerrilla gig saw over 500 electrified fans flock to see the band play with the South London railway as the backdrop.

Of today's release, lead singer Noah Learmonth says, 'We wrote 'Crying With You' whilst on a writing retreat in Joshua Tree in California. We were staying at this beautiful property owned by producer Nicolas Vernhes, surrounded by desert and Joshua trees for about a week and recorded a handful of demos and jams. The verse and chorus were originally different songs, but we stitched them together, which is something we like to do quite a lot'

'It's a huge relief to finally announce the album. We've lived with these songs for such a long time and they've become such a big part of our lives, so knowing there's now a date when they'll finally exist outside of us feels incredibly cathartic,' he reflects.

Today's single and the album at large sees the band continue their work across continents with famed producer Peter Katis, who is known for his work with Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie, The National and many others. The album's production was also shaped by the keen ears of Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Franz Ferdinand) and Finn Billingham.

Last month, the band shared 'Kick in the Shins.' Like a frenzied stumble through whatever life deals the band on any given day, the narrative is driven by Learmonth's quick-witted storytelling and punctuated by the sharp uppercut of Michael Phillips' saxophone.

To kick off the summer, Radio Free Alice made their debut release on Atlantic Records with the single 'Lunch Money.' That weekend, they went on to make their debut Gov Ball performance in NYC along with a sold-out after-show at Baby's All Right. The band's recent performances and new single received praise from Rolling Stone, PAPER, Billboard, NME, the FADER and many others. Other highlights of the road include opening for Geese on their sold-out Australian tour and selling out six headline shows in London last year.

The band is currently in the midst of playing a massive run of summer festivals with the UK's Reading Festival this weekend. Today, they've revealed an extensive UK/EU tour.

Radio Free Alice Live 2026

August 27 – Oost-Vlieland, NL – Into The Great Wide Open Festival

August 29 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

September 18 — Chicago, IL — Riot Fest

October 9 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits

November 4 — Copenhagen, DK — Ideal Bar at Vega

November 6 — Berlin, DE — Frannz Club

November 7 — Hamburg, DE — Turmzimmer

November 8 — Cologne, DE — Helios37

November 10 — Amsterdam, NL — Tolhuistuin

November 11 — Brussels, BE — Botanique Rotonde

November 12 — Paris, FR — Point Ephémère

November 14 — Bristol, UK — Thekla

November 15 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute2

November 17 — London, UK — Electric Ballroom

November 18 — Leeds, UK — Brudenell Social Club

November 20 — Manchester, UK — Academy 2

November 21 — Glasgow, UK — Art School

November 22 — Belfast, IE — Ulster Sports Club

November 24 — Dublin, IE — Button Factory

Over the last year, Radio Free Alice released their EP Empty Words as well as the breakout track 'Rule 31,' the latter of which received praise from Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Alternative Press, a live session on BBC 6 Music and more. They played their first North American tour with three sold-out performances in New York City, stops at The Lot Radio and WFUV, and a set at Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

Radio Free Alice — What's In Between (Atlantic Records)

Release Date: October 30, 2026

Tracklist

Crying With You

Undressed

Rule 31

What's In Between

Kick In The Shins

Big Ideas (feat. Rachel Brown)

Lunch Money

Bottleshops

Four Leaf Clover

The Intersection

Waiting

About Radio Free Alice

Noah Learmonth is the sort of frontman that classic bands are built around. Talk to the wryly amusing Radio Free Alice vocalist, and you'll find a leader who knows exactly what he wants his band to be: hook-laden yet self-aware; full of nuance, humor and a strange kind of joy; a group for those who often find themselves on the margins of the party, but a unit whose dreams are also ambitiously, unashamedly massive and fully on display with their debut record, What's In Between (October 30 via Atlantic Records).

Learmonth and guitarist Jules Paradiso started the group at school in Sydney before moving at 18, to Melbourne to fully pursue music. With their previous bandmates staying behind, they soon found bassist Michael Phillips and drummer Lochie Dowd at Melbourne University.

RFA have quickly transcended the often hard to break out of Australian music scene and become a band welcomed onto stages around the world. In 2025, they booked one London headline show that, due to insane demand, ended up expanding to six sold-out shows in the span of a singular month. Later that year, they played their first US run, which included three sold-out NYC shows. They've spent festival season touring around the world's biggest stages, from Governor's Ball to Reading and Leeds. Back home in Australia, they supported Geese on their first trip down under, and warmed the stage for The Killers on their last arena run.

What's In Between is a three continent record made with Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Franz Ferdinand) over a couple weeks north of Sydney; songs were re-worked and re-visited with producer Peter Katis (Interpol, The National) at his studio in Connecticut; while a week of downtime in north-west London earlier this year spawned the final touches on the album with UK producer Finn Billingham working out of Flood and Alan Moulder's studio.

A card-carrying lover of coming-of-age narratives, with What's In Between, Learmonth and his band have written the soundtrack to their own: a debut destined to play on the stereos of a generation of fans as they carve out their singular stories, and an album that cements Radio Free Alice's place as one of 2026's most significant breakout bands.

Photo Credit: Imogene Barron [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Imogene Barron [Download Hi-Res]

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