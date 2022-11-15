Matt B Scores GRAMMY Nomination for Best Global Music Performance
The fan favorite Afro-pop track debuted in the Top 50 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts.
Global R&B artist Matt B has received a GRAMMY Nomination in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his song "Gimme Love" featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, who is also the first East African artist to ever receive the honor of a GRAMMY nomination.
The fan favorite Afro-pop track debuted in the Top 50 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts, garnered over 5 million streams across platforms, and has taken home top prizes at the MUSE Creative Awards, Global Music Awards, LIT Talent Awards, and New York International Film Awards. This past weekend, Matt and Eddy also performed "Gimme Love" for the first time in Uganda at the Eddy Kenzo Festival to a crowd of over 100,000 people.
First releasing his music in Japan in 2014, the Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping love-driven R&B music. Matt B's debut album, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE, both went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and in 2018 he released his EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winning Producer Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige).
In 2021 he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard's R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts. Continuing to find inspiration from the people and cultures surrounding him, Matt B has recently released a string of singles as he gears up for his forthcoming Afrobeats inspired EP, expected early 2023.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
