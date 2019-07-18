Matoma Unveils Video For BRUISED NOT BROKEN With MNEK & Kiana LedÃ©

Today, superstar DJ/producer Matoma has unveiled the highly-anticipated video for his critically-acclaimed single, "Bruised Not Broken" (feat. MNEK & Kiana Ledé). Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada (Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thundercat) and Jeff Desom (Father John Misty, Watsky), the captivating video stars the three artists and marks Matoma's most groundbreaking video yet. "Bruised Not Broken" (feat. MNEK & Kiana Ledé) is streaming now at Matoma's official YouTube channel.

"This is by far the best video I've ever done and also the most fun to shoot!" says Matoma, "It connects so much with the idea of the song and Carlos and Jeff are such geniuses for making it come to life in such a unique and special way!"

Watch the video here:

"The song does a wonderful job of telling a story of overcoming great hardship while never losing sight of hope. We wanted to stay in that spirit while creating something totally unexpected," say directors Jeff Desom & Carlos Lopez Estrada. "The idea was inspired by the line 'I put myself back together' but hearing the track you wouldn't necessarily think of a butcher shop filled with human parts that put themselves back together. The challenge was to keep it light-hearted and fun despite a pretty grim premise. Realism was the enemy. From the start, we wanted to be very clear that this is a cartoon world where severed heads can talk and hands can walk. We decided to take this very theatrical approach to every aspect of the video. Any blood would just be a string of red yarn, meat was made of fabric and so on. The choreography was done by the amazing JA Collective. They brought in a bunch of their extremely talented dancers who wore mostly dark suits against a black background to play the arms and legs of our three artists. It's a very simple and old theatre illusion but it still works like a charm."

After closing out 2018 with the release of his debut full-length album and #1 documentary, ONE IN A MILLION, Matoma made his triumphant return earlier this summer with "Bruised Not Broken," which received critical acclaim from TIME, Billboard, EDM.com, and more.

"Matoma is such a lovely and talented person," says singer, songwriter and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer MNEK. "I really enjoyed the process of working on this song with him and Kiana sounds amazing, such a fan of her voice. I can't wait for everyone to hear what we've done together!"

Speaking on the song, Kiana Ledé says, "Bruised Not Broken" spoke to me because late last year I had a lot of dark s happen which in turn provoked a lot of dark thoughts and moments. So, having recently come out of depression, I see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know how scary that s can get and how never-ending it seems to be, and while those things that happened, still affect me, I have learned to live with them and not drown in them anymore. It really does get better."

"Bruised Not Broken (Feat. MNEK & Kiana Ledé)" is available everywhere now via Big Beat Records HERE.

Spotify's top 40 most streamed artists worldwide. Since making his debut in 2015, the Norway-born DJ/producer has joined the ranks of EDM's most popular and innovative new stars, prompting Rolling Stone to declare him the "leader of tropical house's next big wave." Born Tom Lagergren, Matoma scored a breakout success in 2015 with his RIAA gold-certified single, Matoma & The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Old Thing Back (Feat. Ja Rule & Ralph Trevsant)," featured on the groundbreaking 2015 debut album project, "HAKUNA MATOMA." Since then, Matoma has made waves with life-affirming originals (including the smash "Running Out") alongside cross-genre collaborations with the likes of Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and The Vamps as well a dazzling array of remixes for artists as varied as Coldplay, One Direction, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Sean Paul, among others.

Matoma's journey reached a landmark moment with the release of last year's acclaimed debut album, ONE IN A MILLION, which has garnered over 1 billion streams worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "a fresh collection of varied dance-pop compositions...heavy with feels from start to finish... (and) poised for pop-crossover success with some stirringly emotional moments and dance floor feelings," the album includes a quartet of worldwide hit singles, including "False Alarm (Feat. Becky Hill)," "Lonely (Feat. MAX)," "Slow (Feat. Noah Cyrus)" and "All Night (Feat. The Vamps)," all of which have now amassed close to a billion total streams and counting.

Matoma is currently traveling the world on a wide-ranging live tour, including headline shows and such festival performances as Chicago, IL's Lollapalooza (August 2nd). For complete details and ticket information, please visithttps://hakunamatoma.com.

MATOMA LIVE DATES 2019

JULY

20 Mariehamn, AX Rock Off Festival

26 Svolvaer, Norway Høllafest *

27 Bodo, Norway Opptur Festival *

AUGUST

2 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza *

4 Calgary, AB Chasing Summer *

9 Boston, MA Boston Summer Series

9 Boston, MA Provincetown II - Boat + Grand (After Party)

16 Harstad, Norway Bakgården

23 Columbus, OH Breakaway Music Festival *

24 Monterrey, MX Aug Hellow Fest*

30 Trondheim, Norway Kristiansted Festningen *

SEPTEMBER

8 Berlin, Germany Lollapalooza Berlin* (Olympiastadion & Olympiapark Berlin)

20 Hampton, GA Imagine Festival *

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE





