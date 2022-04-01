Masked Wolf & Bring Me the Horizon Release 'Fallout'

Platinum-certified recording artist Masked Wolf has shared his new genre-bending single "Fallout" featuring chart-topping, GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated rock band Bring Me The Horizon.

Masked Wolf and the group originally joined forces in the summer of 2021 to record the track, which is complete with the rapper's skillful verses and a massive chorus spotlighting frontman Oli Sykes' powerful, uniquely-recognizable vocals. With its dark, cinematic vibe, the collaboration is heavily influenced by HVDES and features some of her vocals and production.

Adding Wolf's vocals to HVDES' contribution gives the track a deeper feel, creating a new world for Bring Me The Horizon to step into. The song also arrives following Bring Me The Horizon's recent collaborations with Ed Sheeran on "Bad Habits" - first performed live at the BRIT Awards - and Machine Gun Kelly on "maybe."

Of the new collaboration, Masked Wolf commented, "I haven't done a collaboration that felt dark; I always felt that my brand had that edge of darkness to it, and I was waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When I heard 'Fallout,' it grabbed me straight away. The way I felt like I was meant to be in the rubble but could still be brought out, that's the feeling it gave me." He continued, "The way the song builds over time made me feel like there was nothing wrong with it at all. To me, it's perfectly structured and gives me the emotions I love diving deeper into when writing songs."

Last fall, Masked Wolf unveiled his debut 17-track mixtape Astronomical, highlighted by the Australian rapper's RIAA Certified double-Platinum smash "Astronaut In The Ocean" and standout track "Pandemonium." "Astronaut In The Ocean" proved to be a phenomenon, hitting No. 1 in eight countries around the globe and amassing over one billion streams to date, not to mention becoming the eighth most-consumed song of 2021 and earning multiple nod's on Variety's esteemed Hitmakers List. It spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbed to the Top 10 at Top 40 Radio in the U.S. Meanwhile, the official music video has logged over nearly 300 million views on YouTube alone.

Masked Wolf made his world television debut with an epic performance of "Astronaut In The Ocean" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon followed by his first, primetime television appearance of the song on The Voice and then on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He also delivered a stellar performance of "Pandemonium" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and most recently, on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Watch the lyric video for the new track here: