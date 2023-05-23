Mary Bridget Davies to Record Live Album in New York City

Mary Bridget Davies is a Tony Award nominee for her portrayal of Janis Joplin on Broadway.

Mary Bridget Davies, the sensational Tony Award nominee renowned for her awe-inspiring portrayal of Janis Joplin on Broadway, is gearing up to create a captivating live album  entitled “Freedom Of My Mind” at the legendary Power Station NYC.

The iconic recording studio, adorned with an impressive collection of gold and platinum records from music luminaries like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and Billy Joel, is now under the management and operation of Berklee College of Music.

The performance will also be filmed with a select audience (limited seats, by invitation only) and Ms. Davies will be joined by acclaimed NYC musicians such as Clint DeGanon on drums (Stevie Wonder, West Side Story), Mark Berman on piano (Sex In The City, Bullets Over Broadway), Alex Prezzano on guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin) and Dave Richards on Bass (Hamilton, Indigo Girls).

During this highly anticipated recording session, Ms. Davies will delight audiences with an extraordinary selection from her extensive blues rock repertoire. Expect to be enthralled as she breathes new life into cherished Janis Joplin classics, reimagines captivating Jerry Ragovoy covers, and introduces seven new songs from the exhilarating play with music, A Room Of One’s Own - written exclusively for her in mind by legendary Arif Mardin’s protege TJ Armand (The Queen’s Six) and Broadway veteran Mark Berman.

Ms. Davies previously captivated audiences in this production, taking on the role of the iconic Virginia Woolf in developmental readings held at esteemed venues such as The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub and 54 Below.

Mary Bridget Davies, often hailed as "The Voice Of Modern Blues Rock," kickstarted her career in her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Her immense talent propelled her to national tours with remarkable productions like Love, Janis, It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, and A Night with Janis Joplin. She eventually showcased her unparalleled skills both off-Broadway and on the renowned Great White Way, capturing the essence of Janis Joplin herself in the acclaimed musical.
These incredible performances earned her prestigious nominations for the Tony Award and Helen Hayes Award. Additionally, Ms. Davies has astounded audiences across Europe, captivating fans alongside Janis Joplin's original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




