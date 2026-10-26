Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Marti Pellow to Launch NO MARTI NO PARTY UK Tour Starting October 2026
The tour marks four decades of the Scottish singer's career with performances across the UK.
Marti Pellow has announced No Marti No Party, a UK tour marking 40 years in music. Bringing together the hits from across his career, the 2027 tour will see Marti celebrate this milestone with the fans who have been part of his story.
From the much-loved songs of Wet Wet Wet to his solo favourites, expect a night of non-stop hits, dancing and a party atmosphere befitting the occasion.
When asked what fans can expect, Marti simply replied: 'The clue is in the title of the tour, it's what the fans always sing back to me when the lights go down.'
Opening at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on 28 August 2027, the tour takes in dates across England, Wales and Scotland before culminating in a hometown celebration at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 2 October.
Tickets are available here starting Friday 30th October 2026 at 10am. Presales begin at 10am on Wednesday 28 October 2026, with tickets on general sale from 10am on Friday 30 October 2026. All times are UK time.
For tickets and tour information, visit martipellowofficial.co.uk.
Tour Dates
28 August 2027 — Nottingham — Royal Concert Hall
29 August 2027 — Birmingham — Symphony Hall
30 August 2027 — Birmingham — Symphony Hall
1 September 2027 — London — Eventim Apollo
3 September 2027 — Southend — Cliffs Pavilion
5 September 2027 — Manchester — Bridgewater Hall
6 September 2027 — Manchester — Bridgewater Hall
8 September 2027 — Gateshead — Sage
10 September 2027 — Hull — Connexin
11 September 2027 — Sheffield — City Hall
13 September 2027 — York — Barbican
14 September 2027 — Cardiff — Utilita Arena
16 September 2027 — Brighton — Brighton Centre
2 October 2027 — Glasgow — OVO Hydro
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode