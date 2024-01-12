Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer From The Blues Project) Sets New NYC And California Area Shows

You can catch Mark on the East Coast in NYC on Mon, Jan 15, 2024 @ 7:00PM: The Bitter End, 147 Bleeker St, NYC.

Jan. 12, 2024

Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer From The Blues Project) Sets New NYC And California Area Shows

Singer/songwriter Mark Newman will be back on the west coast appearing LIVE alongside Roy Blumenfeld from the legendary 60's group, The Blues Project, for two dates later this month; first on Fri. Jan 19 at El Verano Inn located at 705 Laurel Ave in El Verano, California, then on Sat. Jan 20th at The Saloon, 1232 Grant Ave in San Francisco.

You can also catch Mark on the East Coast in NYC on Mon, Jan 15, 2024 @ 7:00PM: The Bitter End, 147 Bleeker St, NYC.

Mark Newman is a well traveled and in demand professional whose musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over; working alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time including John Oates (Hall & Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), as part of these bands Mark has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well.

As an opening act, Mark and his original band have played many dates with acts like Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others. Mark is currently touring intermittently with The Hitmen as well as with The Blues Project (led by original drummer Roy Blumenfeld) and his own original project internationally.

Originally from New York, The Blues Project are possibly the best unsung American rock band of the sixties. The music of The Blues Project defies description, ranging from folk-rock to soul, from rock 'n' roll and blues to jazz, all blended together to produce a tremendously wide spectrum. They have played alongside artists such as Big Joe Williams, Son House, Bukka White, Skip James, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters and Otis Spann, to name a few.

A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro. Past music releases include the singles "At The Border" which was originally written with the struggles people were experiencing fleeing the war in Ukraine in mind, but is also inspired by the millions of people all around the world trying to escape oppression and hunger on an ongoing basis, "Tulsa", a song and video created in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and "From Me To You", a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020.

His most recent studio album, "Empirical Truth" was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Earlier records include 2006's "Must Be a Pony", 2010's "Walls of Jericho", and 2015's "Brussels" - a live acoustic-driven EP.



