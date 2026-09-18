Mari La Carajita Releases Debut Album YA SE FUE NANA?
The album, released through AP Global Music, features the focus track Cualquier cosa me llamas alongside previous singles Pida la bendición and Algo falta.
Connecting with her roots and further defining her Signature Sound, which blends different influences within Latin pop, Mari La Carajita (@marilacarajita) presents her debut studio album, 'Ya se fue Nana?', released under AP Global Music and now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Featuring ten songs, the album explores Latin identity from childhood through adulthood, drawing inspiration from memories, family traditions, and experiences that shaped Mari's upbringing.
'The main focus is to explore Latin identity from childhood to adulthood. In Latin America, the figure of the aunt is part of our culture: the aunt who spoils you, asks too many questions, loves to gossip, or is simply full of love. In this case, 'Nana' represents that aunt we all had who left a mark on us in some way,' Mari explains.
'Pida la bendición' feat. Manira and 'Algo falta' were the first singles released from the project. Now, alongside the album's official release, Mari La Carajita presents 'Cualquier cosa me llamas' as the focus track, a salsa song that pays tribute to family, memories, and those everyday ways of saying 'I love you' without actually saying the words.
'Those of us who grew up in Latin America understand the warmth of family, even when it isn't defined by blood. In my case, moving away from home never stopped my parents from telling me, 'cualquier cosa me llamas' — 'if you need anything, call me,'' says the Venezuelan singer-songwriter.
The album's title itself comes from a deeply personal story: Nana was the aunt who, alongside Mari's grandmother, helped raise Mari and her mother.
'She was always at my house around noon when I came home from school, making us lunch. If I ever got home late and didn't see her in the kitchen, I would ask, '¿Ya se fue Nana?' — 'Did Nana leave already?''
'Ya se fue Nana?' by Mari La Carajita is available on all digital streaming platforms.
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