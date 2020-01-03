Margo Seibert Headlines The Premiere Episode Of The New Audition Helper Podcast

TheAuditionHelper.com will launch its new podcast featuring an interview with Margo Seibert, star of Broadway's Rocky the Musical. The Audition Helper podcast gives aspiring actors a window into the day-to-day life of working actors. The Audition Helper plans to launch several more interviews in the coming months.

In addition to Rocky the Musical, Ms. Seibert was seen in In Transit on Broadway, and in The Thanksgiving Play at Playwrights Horizons as well as Octet at Signature Theatre Company. She'll be seen in the new musical Unknown Soldier at Playwrights Horizons next month. "What I love about Margo's work is that you're never totally sure it's her when you see her on stage," says Audition Helper founder Ken Kaissar. "She transforms herself for every role." Kaissar saw Seibert in the musical adaptation Ever After at Paper Mill Playhouse, but didn't realize it was her until he conducted research in preparation for his interview with her.

The interview with Seibert covers how she got her start in theatre as well as the process of auditioning for Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the creative team of Rocky. "Margo is incredibly easy to talk to. Our conversation flowed effortlessly and we shared a few laughs in the process," Kaissar said.

The interview can be heard at www.theauditionhelper.com. The website offers audition coaching for professional actors via video conferencing.





