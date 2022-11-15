Maren Morris Nominated for Three GRAMMYs
Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris is nominated for three awards at at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Country Album for Humble Quest and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for "Circles Around This Town."
Humble Quest, released in March via Sony Music Nashville's Columbia Nashville imprint, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. Additionally, the album's lead single, "Circles Around This Town," is newly Gold-certified.
Maren's North American headline Humble Quest Tour, which included stops at The Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks and several more legendary venues, will conclude with her biggest ever Nashville show at the Bridgestone Arena next month-visit here for full details.
Humble Quest was produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written alongside her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green.
photo credit: Rachel Deeb
November 15, 2022
“Future Pain” is off Vanessa’s latest album Love Is An Art produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion.
Hailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOUR
November 15, 2022
Rising country star Hailey Whitters announced the first leg of her headline RAISED TOUR that will kick off on February 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IN and includes three dates in her home state of Iowa. The tour is Whitters’ first headline run in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year.
ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Hand In My Pocket'
November 15, 2022
The record features all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP’s plus four new tracks, including “Consequences” featuring Nile Rodgers, a new version of “I Guess I’m the Bad Guy Now” with Pentatonix’ Scott Hoying, and the compelling, sultry R&B single “Past Life” featuring PJ Morton which is out now.
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates
November 15, 2022
Following an extensive run of U.S. tour dates, four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms an additional run of shows with his Acoustic Group in early 2023. Kicking off on January 31 in Santa Fe, NM, the tour includes stops at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and at the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX.
VIDEO: Peacock Shares CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES Trailer
November 15, 2022
Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES is told through Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison. Watch the new video trailer now!