Maren Morris Nominated for Three GRAMMYs

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris is nominated for three awards at at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Country Album for Humble Quest and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for "Circles Around This Town."

Humble Quest, released in March via Sony Music Nashville's Columbia Nashville imprint, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. Additionally, the album's lead single, "Circles Around This Town," is newly Gold-certified.

Maren's North American headline Humble Quest Tour, which included stops at The Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks and several more legendary venues, will conclude with her biggest ever Nashville show at the Bridgestone Arena next month-visit here for full details.

Humble Quest was produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written alongside her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green.

