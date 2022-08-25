Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marcus Paul James Releases New Single 'Hey Love'

Marcus Paul James Releases New Single 'Hey Love'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, Miss You Like Hell, Motown, RENT) While everyone tries to hold onto a bit of summer sun, Marcus Paul James is giving us a song that is sure to reignite that romantic summer flame.

"Let's push, Let's fly, Let's Run, and Let's Wake Up to realize that this thing we want and have is too precious to allow the world to spoil it." says MPJ. "Hey Love" is an anthem for lovers trying to keep their love alive and for all those who want a love worth fighting for.

"Hey Love" is available to stream on Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify, purchase available on iTunes and Google Play today.

Marcus Paul James is an actor, singer/songwriter currently starring as Otis Williams in the first national tour of the Tony Award winning Broadway hit "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations". He has been seen in "Miss You Like Hell", Broadways' "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations", "MOTOWN: The Musical", Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning "In The Heights", and Jonathan Larson's Tony award- winning "RENT".

TV/Film credits include "Dear Evan Hansen", "Tick Tick, Boom", "In The Heights", "Collateral Beauty", Grammy award winner for "The Greatest Showman", "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Harlem", "RENT: Filmed Live", and "The WIZ Live" . He is a native New Yorker with albums available on Spotify, Itunes and all streaming services.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Renews THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY for a Fourth and Final SeasonNetflix Renews THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY for a Fourth and Final Season
August 25, 2022

Season 4 cast set to reprise their roles include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date. Steve Blackman will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.
Redlight King Release Second Single 'Cold Killer'Redlight King Release Second Single 'Cold Killer'
August 25, 2022

In the video, frontman KAZ leads a biker gang of outlaws including actor/musician Dan Garland (“Euphoria,” New Medicine), Arthur Victoryan, musician Jimmy Trigger (A Trigger Within) and model Widny Bazile (Vogue, Dior, Puma) across various locations in Southern California. Watch the new music video now!
ALASKALASKA Release 'TV Dinners' From Album 'Still Life'ALASKALASKA Release 'TV Dinners' From Album 'Still Life'
August 25, 2022

Alongside previous singles “Still Life” and “Growing Up Pains (Unni's song),” “TV Dinners” finds writers and producers Lucinda Duarte-Holman and Fraser Rieley embrace a more free-form electronica, giving a taste of what's to come with this tantalizing new record produced by Jas Shaw (of Simian Mobile Disco).
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Releases Title Track to Forthcoming EP 'Dancing On The Moon'Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Releases Title Track to Forthcoming EP 'Dancing On The Moon'
August 25, 2022

The GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released the official video for the title track to his forthcoming EP Dancing On The Moon. The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic’s first release of new music in nearly 20 years You’re Not Alone that was released in 2020. 
THOR: LOVE & THUNGER Sets Digital & DVD ReleaseTHOR: LOVE & THUNGER Sets Digital & DVD Release
August 25, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. Check out bonus features from the release now!