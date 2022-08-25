Marcus Paul James Releases New Single 'Hey Love'

Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, Miss You Like Hell, Motown, RENT) While everyone tries to hold onto a bit of summer sun, Marcus Paul James is giving us a song that is sure to reignite that romantic summer flame.

"Let's push, Let's fly, Let's Run, and Let's Wake Up to realize that this thing we want and have is too precious to allow the world to spoil it." says MPJ. "Hey Love" is an anthem for lovers trying to keep their love alive and for all those who want a love worth fighting for.

"Hey Love" is available to stream on Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify, purchase available on iTunes and Google Play today.

Marcus Paul James is an actor, singer/songwriter currently starring as Otis Williams in the first national tour of the Tony Award winning Broadway hit "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations". He has been seen in "Miss You Like Hell", Broadways' "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations", "MOTOWN: The Musical", Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning "In The Heights", and Jonathan Larson's Tony award- winning "RENT".

TV/Film credits include "Dear Evan Hansen", "Tick Tick, Boom", "In The Heights", "Collateral Beauty", Grammy award winner for "The Greatest Showman", "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Harlem", "RENT: Filmed Live", and "The WIZ Live" . He is a native New Yorker with albums available on Spotify, Itunes and all streaming services.

Watch the new music video here: