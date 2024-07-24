Marc Ribot to Embark on 'Songs of Resistance' Tour Feat. Shahzad Ismaily

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 2018, renowned guitarist Marc Ribot released ‘Songs of Resistance’, an eleven-song album featuring performances of tracks drawn from the World War II anti-Fascist Italian partisans, the U.S. civil rights movement, Mexican protest ballads and original compositions, with a wide range of guest vocalists including Tom Waits, Steve Earle, Meshell Ndegeocello, Justin Vivian Bond, Fay Victor, Sam Amidon, and Ohene Cornelius. Released at the time in defiance of a Trump presidency, the album is unfortunately more vital than ever in 2024.

This fall, Ribot will perform ‘Songs of Resistance’ in duo with multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily in select markets with radical rearrangements of the songs plus new material, improvisation and whatever else reaps urgency. Similar to what these performances will feature, watch Ribot perform a solo live version of the renowned Italian resistance track “Bella Ciao” HERE.



The album's version of “Bella Ciao” features vocals from Tom Waits, the first song he contributed vocals to in many years. Last week, Mitski recorded her own version of the song and encouraged others to do the same.



Said No Depression upon the album’s initial release: “Ribot and the rest do not mince words on these blatant anti-Trump/GOP anthems that are meant to rally anti-fascist forces and disturb the complacent. This is a necessary record for the quagmire we find ourselves in.”



In addition to the ‘Songs of Resistance’ shows, Ribot will also embark on additional tour dates throughout the fall including performances with the Marc Ribot Quartet, live guitar score set to film and more. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

9/7 - Tulsa, OK @ The Dylan Center – Music & Poetry Influenced & Inspired by Bob Dylan Feat. Shahzad Ismaily



Marc Ribot: Songs of Resistance (feat. Shahzad Ismaily)

9/8 - Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival w/ Special Guest Buddy Miller

9/10 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival Presents at Regas Square Events

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room



Marc Ribot Quartet feat. Mary Halvorson, Hiliard Greene & Chad Taylor

9/20 - Denver, CO @ Mercury Cafe

9/21 - Portland, OR @ Jack London Revue (Early & Late Shows)

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ SFJAZZ – Miner (w/ Special Guest James Brandon Lewis)

9/23 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbwa

9/24 - Kirkland, WA @ Kirkland Center

9/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Outpost - NM Jazz Festival

9/26 - Austin, TX @ Nothing Is Sacred



Live Solo Guitar Score to Chaplin’s THE KID

8/22 - Rochester, NY @ Little Theatre

9/28 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Skidmore College

9/29 - Redbank, NJ @ The Vogel



Live Solo Guitar Score to AELITA: QUEEN OF MARS

Celebrating the centennial of the first sci-fi film by Yakov Protazanov

10/19 - Iowa City, IA @ ReFocus Festival: Hancher & FilmScene

10/20 - Chicago, IL @ Studebaker Theater

10/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts



Marc Ribot y LOS CUBANOS POSTIZOS

10/26 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/16 - Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

11/18 - London, UK @ London Jazz Festival at Cadogan Hall

11/19 - Oslo, Norway @ Nasjonal Jazzscene, Victoria

11/20 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Lisinski Srijedom

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

