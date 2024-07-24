News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Marc Ribot to Embark on 'Songs of Resistance' Tour Feat. Shahzad Ismaily

In addition to the ‘Songs of Resistance’ shows, Ribot will also embark on additional tour dates throughout the fall including performances with the Marc Ribot Quartet.

By: Jul. 24, 2024
In 2018, renowned guitarist Marc Ribot released ‘Songs of Resistance’, an eleven-song album featuring performances of tracks drawn from the World War II anti-Fascist Italian partisans, the U.S. civil rights movement, Mexican protest ballads and original compositions, with a wide range of guest vocalists including Tom Waits, Steve Earle, Meshell Ndegeocello, Justin Vivian Bond, Fay Victor, Sam Amidon, and Ohene Cornelius. Released at the time in defiance of a Trump presidency, the album is unfortunately more vital than ever in 2024.

This fall, Ribot will perform ‘Songs of Resistance’ in duo with multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily in select markets with radical rearrangements of the songs plus new material, improvisation and whatever else reaps urgency. Similar to what these performances will feature, watch Ribot perform a solo live version of the renowned Italian resistance track “Bella Ciao” HERE.

The album's version of “Bella Ciao” features vocals from Tom Waits, the first song he contributed vocals to in many years. Last week, Mitski recorded her own version of the song and encouraged others to do the same.

Said No Depression upon the album’s initial release: “Ribot and the rest do not mince words on these blatant anti-Trump/GOP anthems that are meant to rally anti-fascist forces and disturb the complacent. This is a necessary record for the quagmire we find ourselves in.”  

In addition to the ‘Songs of Resistance’ shows, Ribot will also embark on additional tour dates throughout the fall including performances with the Marc Ribot Quartet, live guitar score set to film and more. All upcoming dates are listed below. 

TOUR DATES

9/7 - Tulsa, OK @ The Dylan Center – Music & Poetry Influenced & Inspired by Bob Dylan Feat. Shahzad Ismaily

Marc Ribot: Songs of Resistance (feat. Shahzad Ismaily)
9/8 - Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival w/ Special Guest Buddy Miller
9/10 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival Presents at Regas Square Events
10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Marc Ribot Quartet feat. Mary Halvorson, Hiliard Greene & Chad Taylor
9/20 - Denver, CO @ Mercury Cafe
9/21 - Portland, OR @ Jack London Revue (Early & Late Shows)
9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ SFJAZZ – Miner (w/ Special Guest James Brandon Lewis)
9/23 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbwa
9/24 - Kirkland, WA @ Kirkland Center
9/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Outpost - NM Jazz Festival
9/26 - Austin, TX @ Nothing Is Sacred

Live Solo Guitar Score to Chaplin’s THE KID
8/22 - Rochester, NY @ Little Theatre
9/28 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Skidmore College
9/29 - Redbank, NJ @ The Vogel

Live Solo Guitar Score to AELITA: QUEEN OF MARS
Celebrating the centennial of the first sci-fi film by Yakov Protazanov
10/19 - Iowa City, IA @ ReFocus Festival: Hancher & FilmScene
10/20 - Chicago, IL @ Studebaker Theater
10/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Marc Ribot y LOS CUBANOS POSTIZOS
10/26 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
11/16 - Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
11/18 - London, UK @ London Jazz Festival at Cadogan Hall
11/19 - Oslo, Norway @ Nasjonal Jazzscene, Victoria
11/20 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Lisinski Srijedom

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz



Comments

