Manuel Turizo Triumphs As Top Winner At LOS40 Music Awards

By: Nov. 06, 2023

An unforgettable night unfolded at Madrid's Wizink Center, where music and talent shone as the true stars of the evening. The LOS40 Music Awards Santander 2023 ceremony dazzled not just with its spectacular staging but also by crowning Manuel Turizo as the evening's biggest victor.

The Colombian singer, with his distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence, dominated what is one of the most significant nights for Latin music, taking home the most sought-after awards of the event.

Turizo's Triple Triumph

Manuel Turizo clinched the award for Best Festival, Tour, or Concert, a nod to his extraordinary “2000” tour which has captivated millions of fans worldwide. His performance, blending high-level production with moments of musical intimacy, showcased the sheer power of his live talent.

The successes continued throughout the night for the young artist, who received the award for Best Latin Song with humility and emotion. “La Bachata” earned the honor in this fiercely competitive category that celebrates the global influence and reach of Latin music. The acclaimed song, which has soared up international popularity charts, has already become an anthem among his legion of fans.

The evening's climax for Turizo was the prestigious Best Album award for his latest work, “2000”. This achievement highlighted the singer's flair for storytelling and his innovative spirit in the musical realm, establishing his album as a comprehensive and versatile masterpiece.

A Night to Remember

The LOS40 Music Awards Santander 2023 not only celebrated musical excellence but also brought together the industry's most eminent figures, affirming Spain as a crucial hub for culture and music. The gala displayed the best of the current music scene, with attendees enjoying memorable performances and moments destined to be etched in musical history.



