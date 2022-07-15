Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maisie Peters Shares New Version of 'Cate's Brother' Featuring Breland

Peters also has tour dates listed through November.

Jul. 15, 2022  

British pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters shares "Cate's Brother (Breland's Version)", a rework of her viral track featuring boundary-pushing singer-songwriter Breland, available now on all streaming platforms.

Last month Maisie took the stage at CBS's Late Late Show with James Corden for an electrifying performance of her viral single "Cate's Brother". The episode was part of Corden's special run of shows from London and landed in the midst of a 5 night stand at London's Wembley Stadium supporting Ed Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x Tour'.

Recently announced, Maisie's North American headline tour dubbed 'i'm telling the whole of america tour' is selling fast. The 5-date run kicks off on November 4th with a sold-out show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and makes stops in Toronto (SOLD OUT), Chicago (VENUE UPGRADED), and San Francisco (SOLD OUT) before wrapping at The Wiltern in Los Angles on November 14th. For tickets and more information on Maisie's upcoming North American tour please visit here.

Last month, Maisie unveiled "Cate's Brother (Matt's Version)", a stripped-back version of her viral song featuring British singer-songwriter Matt Maltese. No stranger to a TikTok hit - his own, 'As The World Caves In', exploded on the platform during lockdown - Matt joined Maisie to expand the 'Cate's Brother' universe, and shared his response to the original story.

Released in May, the original version of "Cate's Brother" arrived to critical acclaim and has already cracked 8.7M million streams. Based on a true story, Maisie initially teased the track live from a studio session in February and with an overwhelming response from her fanbase, continued working on the song in real time, sharing everything from Cate's first listen reaction to debut performances.

Upon release, Billboard praised the track as "fantastic" adding "the storytelling beneath the wiry pop-rock production is top-notch" while People declared Maisie as "pop's next big thing." Consequence of Sound described the track as "vibrant, playful and fun" and hailed, "If there was ever any doubt that Peters can oscillate between more delicate, introspective tracks over to crowd-ready bops like this, let 'Cate's Brother' be the end of the conversation."

Before amassing over half a billion global streams, Maisie spent time honing her craft in sessions across London, LA and Nashville, creating songs for her 2021 debut album 'You Signed Up For This' alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Fred again.., Johnny McDaid, Miranda Cooper, and producers Joe Rubel (Tom Grennan, Benjamin Francis Leftwich), Afterhrs (Niall Horan, GRACEY), Rob Milton (Easy Life, Holly Humberstone) and Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix).

With an innate gift for storytelling, crafting relatable, diary-entry songs, 'You Signed Up For This' is both Maisie's coming of age story and a love letter to girlhood; penned with the wit, charm and quiet confidence that has seen her ascend from busking on the streets of Brighton to signing with Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records and selling out her entire 2022 North American 'You Signed Up For This' tour.

Returning home after her sold-out 19-date 'You Signed Up For This' tour, which included standout shows at The El Rey and New York's Webster Hall, Maisie is playing to a further 2.5 million+ people this summer as support on Ed Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x Tour' in Europe and working on the follow up to her acclaimed debut album 'You Signed Up For This'.

Listen to the new single here:

+ - = ÷ x TOUR

Friday, July 15, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL - John Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 22, 2022 - Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium

Saturday, July 23, 2022 - Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium

Friday, July 29, 2022 - Paris, FR - Stade De France

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - Øresundsparken

Thursday, August 4, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - Øresundsparken

Friday, August 5, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - Øresundsparken

Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - Øresundsparken

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE - Ullevi

Thursday, August 11, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE - Ullevi

Saturday, August 20, 2022 - Helsinki, FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, August 21, 2022 - Helsinki, FI - Olympic Stadium

Thursday, August 25, 2022 - Warsaw, PO - PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 26, 2022 - Warsaw, PO - PGE Narodowy

Thursday, September 1, 2022 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

Friday, September 2, 2022 -Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

i'm telling the whole of america tour

Friday, November 4, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, November 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre [VENUE UPGRADE]

Friday, November 11, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore [SOLD OUT]

Monday, November 14, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Maggie Lindemann Delivers New Song 'you're not special'
July 15, 2022

Pulled as the fourth track from her debut full-length SUCKERPUNCH, Maggie Lindemann has launched her rebellious new video/single “you’re not special.” The video/track arrives following the release of previous singles “she knows it,” “how could you do this to me?” (feat. Kellin Quinn), and “break me!” (feat. siiickbrain).
Regina Spektor Announces '11:11' Special Edition Box Set
July 15, 2022

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard songs from 11:11, a color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa’s Bootlegs was hand drawn by Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.
Yours Truly Releases New EP 'is this what i look like?'
July 15, 2022

Sydney alternative mainstays Yours Truly return with their brand new EP is this what i look like?, out now via UNFD. The seven song collection features previous singles “Careless Kind”, “Hallucinate feat. Josh Franceschi”, “Lights On”, and “Walk Over My Grave”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates for September and October!
Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song 'Way Home'
July 15, 2022

The new song follows his debut radio single, “5 Foot 9,” which is currently Top 25 and climbing the country radio airplay charts. Also, previously announced, Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban on tour this fall, performing his new solo music for the first time on tour. The track was written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith.
lozeak Releases New Song 'Alter Ego'
July 15, 2022

With her signature aesthetic, lozeak has already cultivated a huge online following off the back of her covers and TikTok videos (611k+ followers and 47M likes). Now she is showing that she has a sound all of her own, and the capabilities to create big, diaristic pop music with a scuzzy edge to it. Listen to the new single now!