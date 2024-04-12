Maijah Releases Infatiuating New Single 'Lilith Limerence'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maijah has released “Lilith Limerence,” a dark pop track exploring feelings of desire and obsession off her upcoming EP, Celestial.

Maijah’s “Lilith Limerence” encapsulates the tumultuous essence of infatuation, portraying the sensation of having your thoughts hijacked by someone you barely know and being treated like nothing more than a passing fling. It's a bold, fiery anthem, dripping with sass and allure, yet tinged with the visceral anxiety and profound angst that this essence entails.

She captures the raw intensity of yearning for someone who keeps you at arm's length, blending provocative energy with relatability, while infusing moments that vividly illustrate the overwhelming anxiety and turmoil of limerence. Through poignant lyrics, Maijah portrays the consuming passion with someone who remains indifferent.

Infused with an empowering aura, the track draws from various genres, including dark pop, alternative, and rock. Produced by Gemma Cross, mixed by Angelo de Laurentis, and mastered by Matthew Wolk, "Lilith Limerence" offers a distinctive narrative that resonates with many, providing solace and understanding. The stunning visual, co-directed by Gemma Cross and Amanda Smith, stars Maijah and sakharii. The concept was brought to life by Maijah, Gemma Cross, Amanda Smith, Hunter Crossman, and Rebecca Partida.

You can now stream and download “Lilith Limerence” on all platforms and watch the music video premiering on April 17th via YouTube. Be sure to stay up to date with Maijah on Instagram @maijahmusic222 and TikTok @maijahmusic.

About Maijah

Hailed as "your newest pop obsession" by Tongue Tied Magazine, Maijah is a West Coast singer-songwriter and emerging pop sensation who has quickly captured the hearts of listeners, amassing over 10 million combined Spotify and Apple Music streams since her debut in 2021. With her dynamic vocals and harmonious lyricism, Maijah adds a refreshing depth to the pop genre. Her playful yet profound lyrics often weave in references to astrology, spells, and spirituality, reflecting her unique upbringing. Garnering praise from outlets like Ones To Watch, Broadway World, Naluda Magazine, and CLOUT, Maijah, entertains, motivates, and encourages her audience, openly addressing mental health challenges along the way.