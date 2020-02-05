Magic Giant Premiere New Music Video 'Disaster Party'

A dynamic blend of alt-rock meets pop wrapped in a festive, down to earth package, MAGIC GIANT are poised to have a massive 2020 behind the early success of their vibrant new single "Disaster Party" (S-Curve Records/BMG). The song has been added to alternative playlists on both Spotify and Apple Music and has seen success on Alternative Radio as well, with its recent debut on Alternative Radio charts and adds in major markets including KVIL/Dallas, KTCL/Denver, WSUN/Tampa, and KDKB/Phoenix. The band is thrilled to now share a brand new music video for the song - watch it on Billboard.

Fans can catch the song live as MAGIC GIANT continues their U.S. co-headline tour with AMERICAN AUTHORS. With three weeks remaining, the Band of Brothers Road Show will be making stops in Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Nashville, and New York City.

Following the tour, the band will be performing "Disaster Party" on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday, March 6th.



Magic Giant has also announced a full U.S. headline tour for this spring. Kicking off on April 1st, the tour will see the band performing in Santa Cruz, Albuquerque, Des Moines, Virginia Beach, and more. VIP presale tickets are available now, with general on-sale starting on Friday, February 7th at 12pm ET. For tickets, please visit: www.magicgiant.com.

The group made up of Austin Bisnow (vocals/percussion), Zambricki Li (fiddle/banjo), and Zang (guitar) has recently been working on their new album from The Bunker, a 1940's underground bomb-shelter the band converted in Silverlake, CA.

"Any time when s is hitting the fan, instead of having a pity party, throw a disaster party," Zambricki explains. "The band was out in the valley recording at a studio that almost got consumed by flames. The neighborhood got together, created their own mini force and fought the fire themselves when needed. When everyone was gathered at the center before evacuation, it was the first time some neighbors who lived within a few houses of each other for years ever shared a word."

"Disaster Party" blends pop verses with alt-rock hooks while balancing the intrinsic meaning behind the track. Their upcoming album holds notes of growth and "digging deeper."

"That is how we approached this album," Zang says. "We've become a little more honest and real. There is still hope and triumph written into the songs, but there is more sincerity and honesty."

"Sometimes songs can be bigger than life itself," Zambricki adds.

Telling stories of love, loss, unity, friendship and heartache, the record is sincere and heartfelt. Calling this moment in the group's lives a "marriage," the music reflects the time, dedication and openness the group shared over the course of the making of the album.

"You have to write the truth," Zambricki explains. "You better write songs you believe in."

MAGIC GIANT have amassed over 60M streams, and been named one of "10 Artists You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone. In addition, the band has played to thousands at festivals such as Coachella, Firefly, BottleRock, Electric Forest, and Lightning in a Bottle. MAGIC GIANT have shown they are an alt powerhouse, having shared the stage with the likes of Foster the People, The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Mumford & Sons, and more.

A group connected to people in the community through their music, MAGIC GIANT want to unite listeners. With tracks on their upcoming album about a friend's death due to overdose and parental loss, the group share their vulnerabilities, hopes and lives with the world. They've committed to planting a tree through a non-profit partner and have created a mini forest with thousands of trees. MAGIC GIANT throw an annual four-day one-of-a-kind gathering in the California Redwoods for their fans called Camp Misfits.

Band Of Brothers Road Show Tour Dates:

2/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

2/7 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

2/8 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

2/9 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

2/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Unino Event Center

2/11 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

2/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

2/14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

2/15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

2/16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at The Intersection

2/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

2/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

2/20 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

2/21 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

2/22 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theatre

2/23 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

2/25 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

2/27 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

3/6 - New York, NY @ Good Morning America (Magic Giant Only)

Spring Headline Tour Dates:

4/1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium *

4/2 - Reno, NV @ The Saint *

4/3 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers *

4/4 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Music Club *

4/7 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad #

4/8 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downstairs #

4/9 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's #

4/10 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard #

4/14 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live #

4/15 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre #

4/16 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail #

4/17 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon #

4/18 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig #

4/21 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #

4/22 - Scranton, PA @ Stage West #

4/23 - Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater #

4/24 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall #

4/26 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts #

* - Indicates show with Mobley

# - Indicates show with The Collection





