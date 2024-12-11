Magdalena Bay Confirms North American Headline Tour in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following two sold-out headline tours in 2024, acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay confirms another run of headline dates in Spring 2025, with stops in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver and more and Sam Austins supporting—see full routing below and get tickets beginning this Friday at 10:00A.M. local time HERE.

The upcoming run is in continued celebration of the band’s wildly successful sophomore album, Imaginal Disk, released to widespread critical acclaim in August via Mom+Pop Music, written and produced in full by Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin —get it HERE. Featured on Best of 2024 lists from Paste Magazine— which named single “Death & Romance” the #1 song of the year—The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vulture, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Vogue and more, Imaginal Disk found Magdalena Bay selling out every date of their 2024 North American and European/U.K. headline tours, making their late night debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with a performance of “Image,” which was later reworked by Grimes, and even getting a nod to the Imaginal Disk album cover from Rosalía’s Halloween costume.

Magdalena Bay is the Los Angeles by way of Miami duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, producer, songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer, songwriter). The two first met at an after-school music program in Miami where they grew up, bonding over shared musical influences and eventually starting a prog rock band Tabula Rasa. That band broke up, but when Tenenbaum and Lewin crossed paths again in college, they reconnected with the goal of making something closer to pop music that blends retro and futuristic elements under the moniker Magdalena Bay. They released a series of EPs leading up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Mercurial World, in 2021 and went on to sell out their first headlining tour, play numerous festivals around the world—including Coachella in 2023, tour with Charli xcx, Caroline Polachek, Flume and collaborate with Lil Yachty, JIHYO, Blu DeTiger and more.

MAGDALENA BAY LIVE 2025

April 25—New York, NY—Terminal 5*

April 26—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer*

April 28—Portland, ME—State Theatre*

April 29—Boston, MA—Citizen House of Blues*

April 30—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall*

May 2—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues*

May 3—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theater*

May 4—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall*

May 6—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo RiverWorks*

May 7—Toronto, ON—HISTORY*

May 9—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall*

May 10—Madison, WI—The Sylvee*

May 11—Kansas City, MO—The Truman*

May 13—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre*

May 14—Salt Lake City, UT—Rockwell at the Complex*

May 16—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre*

*Sam Austins supporting

Photo credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

