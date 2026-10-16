Madds Buckley to Release A SIMPLE BINARY AND A COMPLEX PHRASE, Launch 23-City Tour Oct 27

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Nashville singer/songwriter Madds Buckley releases her anticipated new album A Simple Binary and a Complex Phrase via Nettwerk on October 16, 2026. A genre-blending indie-pop album that explores the isolation and burnout of the digital age, the 12 tracks offer an unflinching defense of real, tactile human connection.

Listen here: https://maddsbuckley.ffm.to/simplebinaryandacomplexphrase.

On A Simple Binary and a Complex Phrase, Buckley widens her sound and thematic scope more than ever before. Across the album, she examines the ways we connect, disconnect, and lose parts of ourselves to technology. It's an album written for those feeling disillusioned with a world that seems willing to cede more and more humanity to technology, and a call to action for those eager to resist.

Anchoring her production in real instruments and acoustic song structures, Buckley balances digital themes, like people using chat GPT to flirt on dating apps ('Coded Ways'), with organic soundscapes and deeply personal, character-driven storytelling. Standout moments include the sweeping heartbreak ballad 'Sitting Pretty,' which follows a young lesbian character forced back into conservative family expectations, alongside cathartic anthems like 'Overboard' and 'Tomes and Tombstones,' an exploration of endurance and surviving past wounds.

'I think if my music can inspire people to keep making art, that's good enough for me,' Buckley shares. 'If writing a song makes someone want to draw a picture or make an edit of something, or write a short story or even their own song, that's a win in my book. Being able to play music with people—it's this really beautiful moment where everyone is connecting over this one piece of art.'

To celebrate the album's release, Buckley will launch her most extensive headline tour to date, starting with a hometown show in Nashville on October 27 and taking her across North America through February 7, 2027 in Austin.

Madds Buckley Tour Dates

Oct 27 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall - The Mil

Oct 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct 30 - Durham, NC @ Stanczyks

Oct 31 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Nov 2 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Nov 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Nov 5 - New York, NY @ Racket

Nov 7 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

Nov 8 - Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

Nov 10 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Nov 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway

Jan 20 - Kansas City, MO @ Encore

Jan 22 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

Jan 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Jan 27 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Jan 28 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Jan 30 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

Jan 31 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

Feb 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

Feb 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Feb 5 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

Feb 6 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Feb 7 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

Tracklist

1. From your Artificial Heart

2. Overboard

3. Concept Without Proof

4. Battery Forming

5. Tomes and Tombstones

6. Human To You

7. Coded Ways

8. If-Then Statements

9. Memory Loss

10. Hate That

11. The Archivist

12. Sitting Pretty

About Madds Buckley

RIAA Gold-certified singer-songwriter Madds Buckley has built a global following of more than 2 million monthly listeners through her clear vocals, unexpected melodies, and deeply personal storytelling. Raised in Chicagoland, based in Nashville, and shaped by her time at Berklee, Buckley writes at the intersection of emotional honesty and the imaginative worlds of anime, video games, and narrative-driven media. Even at its most fantastical, her music never loses sight of what's real.

Photo Credit: Mackenzie Ryan /



Photo Credit: Mackenzie Ryan /

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