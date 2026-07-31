Madds Buckley Sets North American Tour, Kicks Off Oct 27 in Nashville

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Madds Buckley has announced her most extensive headline tour to date, set to launch its first leg on October 27 in her hometown of Nashville, TN, before resuming for a second leg on January 20 in Kansas City, MO. The tour supports her upcoming album, A SIMPLE BINARY AND A COMPLEX PHRASE, due out October 16. Alongside the announcement, the gold-certified singer-songwriter has shared a new single, TOMES AND TOMBSTONES.

Alongside the tour announcement, Madds shares her new single, 'Tomes and Tombstones,' a folky, haunting exploration of a painful breakup and the resolve to press on. Listen here: https://maddsbuckley.ffm.to/tomesandtombstones.

Of the song, Madds says, ''Tomes and Tombstones' pictures old wounds like a haunting: a shadow at the corners of your eyes, creaky floorboards and door hinges, and a chilling curse. A graveyard, an old house, a moonlit night. Despite it all, the music swells into powerful folky emotion: acknowledging, but not wallowing in the past and what it takes. 'Will you ever have enough?' is a war cry. And sometimes, facing what lurks behind is the only way to move forward.'

On A Simple Binary and a Complex Phrase, Buckley widens her sound and thematic scope more than ever before. Across the album, she examines the ways we connect, disconnect, and lose parts of ourselves to technology. It's an album for those feeling disillusioned with a world that seems willing to cede more and more humanity to technology, and a call to action for those eager to resist. Buckley first introduced the world of A Simple Binary and a Complex Phrase with 'Overboard,' 'Concept Without Proof,' 'Human to You,' and 'Sitting Pretty,' songs that pair her genre-blending sound with lyrics shaped by anime, video games, and lived experience.

Madds Buckley Tour Dates

Oct 27 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall - The Mill

Oct 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct 30 - Durham, NC @ Stanczyks

Oct 31 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Nov 2 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Nov 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Nov 5 - New York, NY @ Racket

Nov 7 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

Nov 8 - Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

Nov 10 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Nov 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway

Jan 20 - Kansas City, MO @ Encore

Jan 22 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

Jan 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Jan 27 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Jan 28 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Jan 30 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

Jan 31 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

Feb 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

Feb 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Feb 7 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

TOMES AND TOMBSTONES follows previously released tracks from A SIMPLE BINARY AND A COMPLEX PHRASE, including OVERBOARD, CONCEPT WITHOUT PROOF, HUMAN TO YOU, and SITTING PRETTY, as Madds Buckley continues to build out the album's exploration of connection, disconnection, and technology ahead of its October 16 release.

Photo Credit: Mackenzie Ryan / Download Here



Photo Credit: Mackenzie Ryan / Download Here

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