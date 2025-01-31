Maddie Zahm Releases New Single 'Sheets,' Unveils US Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maddie Zahm has released a new single “Sheets” via AWAL, a cheeky, post-breakup anthem and sonic teaser of more to come, that showcases her powerful vocals and ability to capture complex swirls of emotions and transform them into a banger. “Sheets” is the first single from a new project - more to be revealed.

She also announced her Sad & Sexy Tour, kicking off March 21 in Houston and hitting major markets around the US including New York City and Los Angeles – full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

“Sheets” is a pure dose of pop with an undeniable dance-floor hook, with Maddie’s smoky, powerful vocals on display. The song is a post-break up anthem that anyone can relate to, but came about for Maddie in a very specific scenario hilariously described by her. After breaking up with her girlfriend, she found herself single and queer during pride.

Maddie continues, “And like every dramatic, you know, young gay in Los Angeles, I got updates from my friends that my ex was kissing blondes at a party. It crossed the line for me. So I went home and I wrote “Sheets” and pretty much I just was like, ‘did she even change her sheets before she’s making out with other people?’ That’s insane. And I remember the songwriters all gasped and they were like, well, that has to be the hook.

The announcement of her new single and US tour follows a whirlwind of burgeoning success for Maddie Zahm, whose confessional lyrics and powerhouse vocals have landed her attention from the Kelly Clarkson Show, NPR All Things Considered, Billboard, American Songwriter, Consequence, Rolling Stone, People, SPIN, YouTube’s The Spark series and many more.

From the virality of singles “Fat Funny Friend” and “You Might Not Like Her” to her critically acclaimed debut album Now That I’ve Been Honest, to last year’s fan favorite single “little me”, which she debuted on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Maddie Zahm has continued amassing a devoted fan base of over 175 million streams and millions of fans on TikTok. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times about TikTok virality, they mentioned her as the rare artist who has been able to transform TikTok fame to tight-knit community to in-person sold-out shows around the US.

Now, with the kick-off of her next chapter of music and the sad & sexy tour, Maddie is again inviting fans into her world, where she leads listeners into the most intimate parts of her psyche (and theirs too). Maddie is forever oscillating through the spectrum of emotions and creating a space where audiences can unite and share in the reality that existing is overwhelming.

Last year, she took the debut album on tour – selling out shows around the U.S. – and released fan favorite “little me” while on the road. Maddie’s star continues to rise in 2025.

US Headline Tour 2025 - “The Sad & Sexy Tour”

3/21 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

3/22 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler

3/24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

3/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

3/26 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

3/28 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

3/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

3/30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

4/3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

4/4 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

4/5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

4/7 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

4/8 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

4/10 - Chicago, IL - Metro

4/11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

4/12 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

4/14 - Denver, CO - Gothic

4/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4/18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

4/19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

4/21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

4/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4/24 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

4/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

ABOUT MADDIE ZAHM

Meet Maddie Zahm, America’s favorite new pop singer. She launched onto the scene when her fan-favorite single “Fat Funny Friend” galvanized TikTok and became an empowering anthem for people experiencing fat phobia, societal pressure, and body dysmorphia. The single came from her 2022 EP You Might Not Like Her, which shared Maddie’s story of leaving her hometown of Boise, ID where she was a worship leader at the tender age of 13, and eventually moving to Los Angeles where she came out as queer and did a lot of living to catch up fast. The EP was a beacon for many listeners, who have flocked to Maddie’s highly personal songwriting and powerhouse voice. Those fans–who sold out her North American tour in Spring 2023 and racked up Maddie’s 175 million streams, 3 billion views, and 250k videos created on TikTok set to "Fat Funny Friend"–quickly became a community.

Her debut album, Now That I’ve Been Honest (2023) was critically acclaimed by the Billboard, NPR, Consequence, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more, and is a door into the world of Maddie Zahm’s raw, triumphant, honest, and refreshing personal story that signals the arrival of one of music’s most important new voices. Last year, she took the debut album on tour – selling out shows around the U.S. – and even released additional tracks including fan favorite “little me.”

Photo Credit : Gus Black

Comments