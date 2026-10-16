Maddie Regent Releases Enemies-to-Lovers Pop Single 'Lizzy'

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LA-based singer and songwriter Maddie Regent has released 'Lizzy,' a playful, cinematic pop song about the magnetic pull between two people determined not to fall for each other. The single arrives alongside an official music video directed by Maya Sassoon.

Built around sharp, conversational lyrics and simmering romantic tension, 'Lizzy' follows a narrator doing everything in her power to convince herself she hates someone she very clearly can't stay away from. From showing up at a party she swore she wouldn't attend to admitting, 'I'm trying everything to hate you darling / I hate to say it but I can't,' the song plays out like an enemies-to-lovers story lifted straight from the pages of a romance novel.

'My favorite love stories start with two enemies who spend all their time fighting their attraction to one another,' says Regent. 'I wanted to write a song that captured that stubborn inevitable love.'

Born and raised in Toronto and now based in Los Angeles, Maddie Regent crafts immersive songs where romance, anxiety, fantasy, and heartbreak collide. Drawing from a childhood spent staging elaborate plays for her family and escaping into fictional worlds, she channels her vivid imagination into expansive, narrative-driven songwriting that romanticizes the intensity of being alive.

Regent began writing songs at 12 years old, though music only became a serious pursuit during college when she started collaborating with other writers and producers. Since making her debut in 2021, she has released two EPs, MISS REGENT and Girl of Your Dreams, as well as her 2025 debut full-length album, On the phone with my mom. Backed by a growing fanbase and praise from tastemakers like Ones To Watch, Atwood Magazine, and EARMILK, Regent continues to solidify her place as an artist to watch.

Photo Credit: Lauren Nieves



Photo Credit: Lauren Nieves

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