Photos: Maddie Regent Shares New Single SCHOOLBAGS on Loss of Innocence

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Maddie Regent has released a new single titled SCHOOLBAGS, a somber track exploring the loss of childhood innocence. Built around ethereal vocals and atmospheric production, the song centers on the image of children boarding a school bus with clear backpacks, using it as a lens to mourn a world that no longer feels as carefree as it once did.

Photo Credit: Cade Hoppe





'I didn't want to write an angry song, so I wrote it from a place of grief,' Regent shares. 'I grieve my whimsical childhood knowing I might never be able to give that to my own kids.'

Maddie Regent crafts immersive songs where romance, anxiety, fantasy, and heartbreak collide. Drawing from a childhood spent staging elaborate plays for her family and escaping into fictional worlds, she channels her vivid imagination into expansive, narrative-driven songwriting that romanticizes the intensity of being alive.

Regent began writing songs at 12 years old, though music only became a serious pursuit during college when she started collaborating with other writers and producers. Since making her debut in 2021, she has released two EPs, MISS REGENT and Girl of Your Dreams, as well as her 2025 debut full-length album, On the phone with my mom.

'Schoolbags' follows the release of 'See me,' which introduced a brand new era of music from Maddie Regent with songwriting that feels more honest, cinematic, and emotionally fearless than ever before. Backed by a growing fanbase and praise from tastemakers like Ones To Watch, Atwood Magazine, and EARMILK, Regent continues to solidify her place as an artist to watch.

Born and raised in Toronto and now based in Los Angeles, Regent began writing songs at age 12 and has since released two EPs, MISS REGENT and Girl of Your Dreams, along with a debut full-length album, On the phone with my mom. SCHOOLBAGS follows the previous single See me, which marked a shift toward more cinematic and emotionally direct songwriting for the artist.



Photo Credit: Cade Hoppe

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