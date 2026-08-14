Hailey Benedict to Release New Single PARTY WITHOUT YOU

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Nashville-based country artist Hailey Benedict has released a new single, PARTY WITHOUT YOU, available now via Big Loud Records and Local Hay Records. The song, described as a blend of country-pop production and conversational lyricism about feeling isolated at a social gathering, marks the start of a series of new music releases planned for the fall.

Blending infectious country-pop sounds with sharp, conversational lyricism, 'Party Without You' captures the distinct ache of feeling alone in a crowded room. Hailey translates forced small talk, social anxiety and missing someone who isn't there into a story that's as catchy as it is relatable.

'I wanted to write something fun and upbeat that even the people who feel isolated at a party could dance to,' says Benedict. 'The song is about realizing that a celebration doesn't really feel like one unless the people you care about most are there with you.

'The last year has really been about finding my people, the collaborators who could help me best tell my stories. Being able to work with Josh, who has been a dream producer of mine, has helped me find my sound and my confidence. We demoed 'Party Without You' the same day we wrote it, and I immediately felt there was a sparkle behind it. I haven't lost that feeling since,' she adds.

The release builds on a standout year for the rising star. Her debut Big Loud release, 'Things My Mama Says,' claimed the distinction of most-played song by a female Canadian artist at country radio in 2025. Benedict heads into next month's Canadian Country Music Association Awards with a nomination in the Innovative Campaign category, marking an impressive five consecutive years of CCMA Award nominations. Beyond her own artistry, she is quickly becoming an in-demand voice in Nashville writer's rooms, recently co-writing Dylan Conrique's song 'Written in Stone.'

Benedict will perform at Spain's Salardú Country Rock Festival on August 20 before returning to Canada for Valemount, BC's vALEfest on September 12 and Niagara Falls, ON's Misty City Music Festival on September 20, capping off a busy summer festival season.

PARTY WITHOUT YOU was written by Benedict alongside Ava Suppelsa and Grammy Award winner Josh Kerr, who also co-produced the track with Benedict. Kerr has previously worked with artists including Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson and Maddie & Tae. The release follows a notable stretch for Benedict, whose debut Big Loud single, Things My Mama Says, was the most-played song by a female Canadian artist at country radio in 2025, and comes as she heads into the Canadian Country Music Association Awards with a nomination in the Innovative Campaign category.

Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman



Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman

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