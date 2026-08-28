Maoli Releases New Album MMO3 and I GOT A BEER FOR THAT Video

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Hawaiian artist Maoli has released his new album, MMO3 (Maoli Music Overload 3), via ONErpm, along with the official music video for 'I Got A Beer For That.'

'That first MMO project took us to where we are now, so this is me grabbing what I've learned from Nashville and bringing it back home,' says Maoli. 'There's nothing like working hard and coming home to a nice cold beer, watching a sunset. To me, that's peace right there. That's perfect.'

Produced by Grammy-winner J-Vibe (Jason Farmer), MMO3 is the latest installment of Maoli's MMO series following the first two iterations in 2023, which were overwhelmingly received by fans and led Maoli to garner over 1.2 billion lifetime streams. MMO3 consists of twelve tracks that showcase Maoli's blend of roots reggae, island soul and country, while celebrating his home state and its values of love, positivity and unity.

'If I have one person listening, 10 people listening, or 10,000 people listening, it doesn't matter,' Maoli adds. 'I want to show the world we're very similar, and I think it's my purpose – my calling. I really believe this music we play could do a lot of great things. I believe it could change the world for better.'

MMO3 features previously released songs 'Good On You,' 'Some Are Just Better,' 'Clarity' ft. Kabaka Pyramid, 'Feels Like Love' and 'Runnin' Me Off' featuring special guest Maddie Font (of Maddie & Tae), which Holler called 'an incredible duet.'

Maoli continues on the road this fall with upcoming stops at Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond and Hilo's Ho'olulu Complex. These shows follow global headline dates across the spring and summer, including Tempe's Reggae Rise Up Arizona, Napa's BottleRock Napa Valley and Reggae on the Rocks at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. 2025 saw Maoli embark on his 'Last Sip of Summer Tour' across the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. The first three dates in New Zealand sold over 40,000 tickets and the tour saw further stops at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, New York's Webster Hall and more.

The 'Last Sip of Summer Tour' was just part of Maoli's landmark 2025, which also saw his debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry, his national television debut with a performance of 'Last Sip of Summer' on The TODAY Show, and an appearance on American Idol, where he surprised a fan competing on the show. Last fall, Maoli released Last Sip of Summer (Island Vibe Edition), a fully reimagined version of his acclaimed album, Last Sip of Summer, which breathes new life into each track, while staying true to his island roots.

Maoli's musical journey began in seventh grade, when he learned to play the ukulele. However, it wasn't until years later that he fully returned to music, with some encouragement from his uncle. His now storied 15+ year career is marked by a series of albums and singles, including covers of hits like Maddie & Tae's 'Every Night Every Morning' (87+ million streams), Brett Young's 'Mercy' (66.8+ million global streams) and 'In Case You Didn't Know' (29+ million global streams).

Breaking into the mainstream with his mix of island reggae and country soul, Maoli aims to put his people on the map like they've never been before, revealing the common bonds between country folks and island lifers. In 2018, Maoli rediscovered his country roots, having seen the similarities between his music and modern country, from the melodies and strong rhythms to the tradition of simple-life storytelling.

In 2010, his sophomore LP, Rock Easy, landed in the Top 5 on Billboard's Reggae charts with three #1 singles: 'Breaking My Heart,' 'Whisper' and 'Rock Easy.' In 2020, Maoli won Group of the Year and Album of the Year for the record, Sense Of Purpose, at iHeart's Island Awards, followed by Album of the Year and Song of the Year in 2021.

Tracklist

1. Almost Was

2. Borrow Tomorrow

3. Clarity (feat. Kabaka Pyramid)

4. Feels Like Love

5. God On a Gravel Road

6. Good On You

7. Heart Of A Cowboy

8. I Got A Beer For That

9. Loving You Comes Easy

10. Runnin' Me Off (feat. Maddie Font)

11. Some Are Just Better

12. Tequila Heartache

Maoli Tour Dates

August 29—Hilo, HI—Ho'olulu Complex

September 24-27—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

www.maolimusic.com

Photo Credit: Sean McGee



Photo Credit: Sean McGee

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