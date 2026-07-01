Hawaiian Superstar Maoli Confirms Upcoming Album 'MMO3'

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Hawaiian superstar Maoli will release his anticipated new album, MMO3, on August 28. Ahead of the release, Maoli has unveiled a new song from the project, “Good On You." Listen to the song below and pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

Produced by Grammy-winner J-Vibe (Jason Farmer), MMO3 is the latest installment of Maoli’s MMO (Maoli Music Overload) series, following the first two iterations in 2023, which led Maoli to garner over 1.1 billion lifetime streams. MMO3 consists of twelve tracks that showcase Maoli’s blend of roots reggae, island soul and country, while celebrating his home state and its values of love, positivity and unity.

“If I have one person listening, 10 people listening, or 10,000 people listening, it doesn’t matter,” he says. “I want to show the world we’re very similar, and I think it’s my purpose – my calling. I really believe this music we play could do a lot of great things. I believe it could change the world for better.”

In addition to “Good On You,” MMO3 features previously released songs “Some Are Just Better,” “Clarity” ft. Kabaka Pyramid, “Feels Like Love” and, most recently, “Runnin’ Me Off” featuring special guest Maddie Font (of Maddie & Tae). Maoli will also be featured on the forthcoming “Moana: Voices Across The Ocean,” an album inspired by Disney's live-action Moana and the music of the Pacific. The album features 15 tracks from Pacific artists representing seven islands and cultures, including Stan Walker, Dinah Jane, Iam Tongi, Paula Fuga, Common Kings, and more.

Maoli will continue to tour through the summer with performances at major festivals, including Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond and Reggae on the Rocks at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. These sets follow the success of 2025’s “Last Sip of Summer Tour” across the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. The first three dates in New Zealand sold over 40,000 tickets and the tour saw further stops at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, New York’s Webster Hall and more.

Maoli’s musical journey began in seventh grade, when he learned to play the ukulele. However, it wasn’t until years later that he fully returned to music, with some encouragement from his uncle. His now storied 15+ year career is marked by a series of albums and singles, including covers of hits like Maddie & Tae’s “Every Night Every Morning” (74.3 million streams), Brett Young’s “Mercy” (61.4+ million global streams) and “In Case You Didn’t Know” (26+ million global streams).

In 2018, Maoli rediscovered his country roots, having seen the similarities between his music and modern country, from the melodies and strong rhythms to the tradition of simple-life storytelling. In 2010, his sophomore LP, Rock Easy, landed in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Reggae charts with three #1 singles: “Breaking My Heart,” “Whisper” and “Rock Easy.” In 2020, Maoli won Group of the Year and Album of the Year for the record, Sense Of Purpose, at iHeart’s Island Awards, followed by Album of the Year and Song of the Year in 2021.

MMO3 TRACK LIST

1. Almost Was

2. Borrow Tomorrow

3. Clarity (feat. Kabaka Pyramid)

4. Feels Like Love

5. God On a Gravel Road

6. Good On You

7. Heart Of A Cowboy

8. I Got A Beer For That

9. Loving You Comes Easy

10. Runnin’ Me Off (feat. Maddie Font)

11. Some Are Just Better

12. Tequila Heartache

MAOLI TOUR DATES

August 16—Lynden, WA—Northwest Washington Fair

August 21—Park City, UT—Concerts on the Slopes

August 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 29—Hilo, HI—Ho’olulu Complex

September 24-27—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

Photo credit: Sean McGee

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