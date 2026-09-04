Kate DeL to Celebrate LET'S TRY IT THIS WAY at Miss Nellie's

Jazz vocalist and live performer Kate DeL is set to celebrate the release of her highly anticipated new album, Let's Try It This Way, with an intimate album release performance at Miss Nellie's in New York City.

The album, arriving October 12, 2026, marks a new chapter for DeL, who has built a reputation for bringing a theatrical sense of storytelling, vintage glamour, and powerhouse vocals to music audiences already know and love.

Rather than treating the Great American Songbook-or popular music-as something locked in the past, DeL approaches familiar songs from an entirely new angle. Let's Try It This Way is an album built around the idea of reimagining the songs audiences think they already know, giving them new arrangements, new energy, and a distinctly Kate DeL point of view.

The 12-track collection moves freely between jazz, swing, Latin influences, theatrical arrangements, and contemporary pop, reflecting DeL's musical identity as an artist who refuses to be confined to a single genre.

'I wanted to make an album that felt familiar, but still surprised you,' says DeL. 'These are songs people know. The fun is hearing them in a way you weren't expecting.'

The album includes DeL's jazz reinterpretations of songs spanning generations, including her takes on Queen's 'Killer Queen,' Elton John and Kiki Dee's 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart,' featuring Matthew Magnusson (Just In Time) and Billy Joel's 'Tell Her About It,' among others. Previously released material such as 'Sucker' and 'One Fine Day'also appears on the full-length project in newly recorded or expanded versions.

At the center of the album is DeL's belief that nostalgia doesn't have to mean looking backward. Instead, it can be a starting point for creating something new.

That philosophy extends to the album release celebration at Miss Nellie's, where DeL will bring the record to life in a live setting designed around the same vintage-meets-modern sensibility that defines the project.

The performance will showcase DeL with her band in an evening of music, storytelling, and arrangements that blur the lines between a jazz club, a concert stage, and a theatrical performance.

For DeL, the live show is an essential part of the album itself.

'I make records for people to listen to, but I make music to be experienced live,' DeL says. 'There's something completely different that happens when you put these songs in a room with an audience.'

The album release show continues what has already been a breakout period for the independent artist. DeL has steadily expanded her presence in New York's live music scene, performing in some of the city's most intimate and sought-after rooms while developing an audience drawn to her combination of old-school glamour, humor, theatricality, and modern musical sensibility.

Her recent work has also introduced her music to new audiences online, with her jazz interpretation of 'Killer Queen' generating significant attention and helping introduce thousands of new listeners to her work.

With Let's Try It This Way, DeL is taking that momentum into a full-length statement: an album about the songs we grow up with, the memories attached to them, and what happens when an artist decides to look at them from another angle.

Kate DeL's Let's Try It This Way will be released October 12, 2026. The album release celebration will take place at Miss Nellie's in New York City.

For more information, music, tickets, and upcoming performance dates, visit Kate DeL online and follow her on social media.

About Kate DeL

Kate DeL is an independent jazz vocalist and live performer known for her powerhouse vocals, theatrical storytelling, and vintage-inspired aesthetic. While rooted in jazz, DeL's work reaches well beyond traditional genre boundaries, incorporating elements of pop, Broadway, swing, Latin music, and the Great American Songbook.

Her performances combine the glamour and intimacy of a classic nightclub with the energy of a modern concert, creating a distinctive experience for audiences both onstage and online.

With Let's Try It This Way, DeL continues her mission of taking familiar songs and making them feel new again.

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